JBL drives automotive audio excellence with next generation Stage 1 series

Today, Harman International Industries, the premier connected technologies company for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, is launching the second-generation of successful JBL Stage 1 speakers. Designed for seamless installation in factory vehicles of all shapes and sizes, the new speakers incorporate cutting-edge technology to ensure JBL’s signature audio quality is a part of every drive.
“At JBL, we know the driving experience is dramatically improved by top-quality audio in the background, and are dedicated to making that reality affordable for the next generation of drivers and audiophiles,” said Kris Bellinghausen, Senior Director of Product Strategy & Planning for Car Audio Aftermarket, at JBL. “Behind their signature orange colorways, our new JBL Stage 1 speakers include our most cutting-edge automotive technologies, including Plus One™ cones and PEI tweeters, which ensure every moment spent on the road is a concert-like experience.”
Ranging from 90-watts to 500-watts of power, the new JBL Stage 1 speakers include the latest innovations from JBL to bring in-car sound to the next level. Patented Plus One™ Polypropylene Woofer Cones offer more overall speaker-cone area than other speakers of the same size, resulting in higher sensitivity, increased low-frequency output and more overall musical character. Each speaker’s bold metallic burnt orange design establishes a direct link to JBL’s iconic flagship color and long history of sonic excellence.
Additionally, the JBL Stage 1 162CF features an edge-driven PEI Dome tweeter, which ensures smoother high frequency response, and eliminates harshness regardless of output level in comparison to more common W-domes. The Stage 1 162CF also includes flush-mounted tweeters to ease installation into a variety of vehicles with zero modification, and an in-line high-pass filter to produce cleaner sound and reduce the impact of unwanted, potentially damaging lower sound frequencies.
