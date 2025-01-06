JBL drives automotive audio excellence with next generation Stage 1 series

All-new Stage 1 speakers Bring JBL signature sound quality affordably to next generation of drivers

Today, Harman International Industries, the premier connected technologies company for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, is launching the second-generation of successful JBL Stage 1 speakers. Designed for seamless installation in factory vehicles of all shapes and sizes, the new speakers incorporate cutting-edge technology to ensure JBL’s signature audio quality is a part of every drive.

“At JBL, we know the driving experience is dramatically improved by top-quality audio in the background, and are dedicated to making that reality affordable for the next generation of drivers and audiophiles,” said Kris Bellinghausen, Senior Director of Product Strategy & Planning for Car Audio Aftermarket, at JBL. “Behind their signature orange colorways, our new JBL Stage 1 speakers include our most cutting-edge automotive technologies, including Plus One™ cones and PEI tweeters, which ensure every moment spent on the road is a concert-like experience.”

Ranging from 90-watts to 500-watts of power, the new JBL Stage 1 speakers include the latest innovations from JBL to bring in-car sound to the next level. Patented Plus One™ Polypropylene Woofer Cones offer more overall speaker-cone area than other speakers of the same size, resulting in higher sensitivity, increased low-frequency output and more overall musical character. Each speaker’s bold metallic burnt orange design establishes a direct link to JBL’s iconic flagship color and long history of sonic excellence.

Additionally, the JBL Stage 1 162CF features an edge-driven PEI Dome tweeter, which ensures smoother high frequency response, and eliminates harshness regardless of output level in comparison to more common W-domes. The Stage 1 162CF also includes flush-mounted tweeters to ease installation into a variety of vehicles with zero modification, and an in-line high-pass filter to produce cleaner sound and reduce the impact of unwanted, potentially damaging lower sound frequencies.

