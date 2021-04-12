James Armstrong is appointed as Managing Director of Scania (Great Britain) Ltd

Scania Great Britain Ltd is delighted to announce the appointment of James Armstrong as its new Managing Director. James will succeed Martin Hay who leaves the business at the end of June. James will officially take up this post on 1st July 2021.

James has a wealth of knowledge and experience in working for Scania, he is currently MD of Scania CER (Central Europe Region) where he is based in Prague, overseeing the operations in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary and prior to this he was MD for Scania in South East Asia, where he was based in Kuala Lumpar. Before this role, James was Services Director for Scania GB.

James said “I am pleased to be coming back to the UK to take up the role of Managing Director. The UK business is one of the largest Scania operations and is very successful and I intend to continue to lead this operation to further success, working closely to support our customers, our colleagues and our Independent network. I spent several years in the UK as the Services Director, so I look forward to connecting with former colleagues and observing how the business has continued to transform. Scania GB has an important agenda ahead with a key focus on sustainability, investing in electrification and driving the shift towards offering more sustainable transport solutions.”

SOURCE: Scania