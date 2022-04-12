Jaguar F-PACE now with six-cylinder 300 and 400 Sport models and Amazon Alexa across the range

The Jaguar F-PACE now offers more choice and technology than ever, with the addition of the dynamic new 400 SPORT and 300 SPORT models – and the introduction of Alexa voice control across the range

Offered exclusively with smooth, refined Ingenium six-cylinder petrol and diesel mild-hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) engines respectively, the 400 SPORT and 300 SPORT are distinguished by their new 21-inch Gloss Black wheels, Black Pack, privacy glass and Gloss Black roof rails. Windsor leather Performance seats are a highlight of the spacious, luxurious interiors.

New F-PACE 400 SPORT and 300 SPORT

The F-PACE’s distinctive, sculpted form is further enhanced for the new 400 SPORT and 300 SPORT through a unique combination of exterior design elements which heighten their poised stance and dynamic character.

Developing the new 300 SPORT and 400 SPORT models gave us the opportunity to subtly accentuate the F-PACE's inherently assertive, purposeful design and deliver an even more confident on-road presence, while beautiful, rich materials – including Windsor leather, Suedecloth, and meticulously-crafted veneers – make the interiors even more luxurious. Together with the quiet, effortless performance from the six-cylinder engines, the new F-PACE 300 SPORT and 400 SPORT will make every journey extraordinary. Adam Hatton, Exterior Design Director

Striking 21-inch ‘Style 5105’ wheels complement the Black Pack, privacy glass and Gloss Black roof rails, and feature a distinctive five split-spoke design and a Gloss Black finish. Customers wishing to add even further visual appeal can select the optional 22-inch ‘Style 1020’ forged wheels, available on both models in a choice of two finishes: Gloss Black with Satin Black inserts or Gloss Silver with contrast inserts. These can be specified with self-sealing all-season tyres (market-dependant).

The F-PACE 400 SPORT and 300 SPORT can be specified in the full range of colours, comprising one solid finish, seven metallics and a choice of two premium metallic paints – Carpathian Grey and Charente Grey.

The luxurious, crafted interior of the F-PACE is further enriched on the 400 SPORT and 300 SPORT with slimline Performance Seats in Windsor leather. These are matched to an Ebony Suedecloth headliner and Satin Charcoal Ash veneers. The sense of serenity and space is heightened by Premium Cabin Lighting. Also available on all other models in the range, this offers the driver a choice of 30 colours.

As well as luxury and refinement the new 400 SPORT and 300 SPORT deliver the outstanding performance and agility drivers expect from a Jaguar. The 400 SPORT features the Ingenium 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol MHEV engine, developing 400PS and 550Nm of torque. Featuring advanced technologies including a twin scroll turbocharger supported by an electric supercharger, continuously variable inlet valve lift control and a 250bar direct fuel injection system, this superbly refined unit enables the 400 SPORT to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 5.1 seconds (0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds) and reach a maximum speed of 155mph (250km/h).

The MHEV system uses a Belt integrated Starter Generator in place of a conventional alternator to recuperate energy that would otherwise be lost during deceleration and braking, which is then stored in a 48V lithium-ion battery packaged beneath the rear loadspace. This energy is used to assist the engine when accelerating away, and also enables a smoother, quieter and more responsive stop/start function.

The Ingenium six-cylinder diesel MHEV uses an advanced series-sequential turbocharging system, featuring two variable-geometry turbos, to deliver exceptional responsiveness throughout the engine’s operating range. Together with a 2,500bar piezo common rail system, this ensures effortless performance with remarkable fuel efficiency. Developing 300PS and 650Nm of torque, it ensures the 300 SPORT can accelerate from 0-60mph in only 6.1 seconds (0-100km/h in 6.4 seconds) and on to a maximum speed of 143mph (230km/h). Fuel economy and emissions are up to 38.2mpg (from 7.4l/100km) and from 194g/km CO2 respectively (WLTP TEL)*.

In addition to these six-cylinder units, the F-PACE model range is available with the 404PS four-cylinder petrol P400e plug-in hybrid powertrain, which combines an electric-only range of up to 33 miles (53km) and CO 2 emissions from 49g/km (WLTP TEL)* with acceleration from 0-60mph in just 5.0 seconds (0-100km/h: 5.3 seconds).

There’s also a choice of 250PS and 300PS four-cylinder Ingenium petrol and 163PS and 204PS diesel engines. The diesels also feature 48V mild-hybrid technology for even greater refinement and efficiency. (Powertrain range is market-dependant)

All F-PACE models feature intelligent all-wheel drive and eight-speed automatic transmissions which can be controlled either by the Jaguar Drive Selector or – for added driver engagement – the beautifully tactile metal shift paddles.

Ask Alexa

The new 400 SPORT and 300 SPORT – like all models in the range – come with Amazon Alexa. Seamlessly integrated, it brings the familiar Alexa experience to F-PACE and provides natural voice interaction with the Pivi Pro infotainment system’s features including navigation, music, podcasts and audiobooks, calls and compatible smart devices.

Requests such as ‘Alexa, navigate me home’, ‘Alexa, play my chill-out playlist’ and ‘Alexa show me nearby coffee shops’ can all be made by voice. You can also check news, weather, and manage your schedule or shopping list – just by asking. Alexa lives in the cloud and is always getting smarter, with new features and updates continually being added and delivered automatically.

The Alexa voice experience is intuitive to use, making it easy for customers to operate keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. Alexa even makes it possible to control compatible smart home features such as heating and lighting from the comfort of F-PACE’s luxurious interior. Just ask: ‘Alexa, set the living room temperature to 20 degrees’, for example.

Existing owners of F-PACE models with Pivi Pro are among more than 55,000 Jaguar customers to have been offered Alexa in a software-over-the-air update5.

The seamless integration of Amazon Alexa with our Pivi Pro infotainment system gives customers simple, intuitive voice control of regularly used features, making the driving experience even more enjoyable. The fact we can also offer this new feature to existing customers proves the value of our software-over-the-air-updates. Alex Heslop, Director of Electrical and Electronic Engineering

Customers in the UK and US will also be able to control and check on their F-PACE from anywhere using the Jaguar Remote Skill on any Alexa-enabled device4. For F-PACE P400e plug-in hybrid customers, ‘Alexa, ask Jaguar to check my range’ or ‘Alexa, ask Jaguar if my car is fully charged’ will be particularly helpful, while ‘Alexa, ask Jaguar if my doors are locked’ or ‘Alexa, Ask Jaguar if my windows are open’ are just some of the features customers can use.

The F-PACE offers a wealth of other smart technologies to make journeys simpler, more enjoyable and more connected. The Smartphone Pack with wireless Apple CarPlay® is standard. Wireless Android Auto™ is also standard. In addition, Pivi Pro can connect two phones simultaneously, and an optional wireless device charging pad beneath the centre console features a signal booster to improve network reception and Wi-Fi.

The 2023 Model Year F-PACE range includes S, SE, HSE, R-Dynamic Black, 300 SPORT, 400 SPORT and SVR models (Market-dependent).

1In-car features should be used by drivers only when safe to do so. Drivers must ensure they are in full control of the vehicle at all times. Amazon Alexa is available in specific Markets only. Amazon, Alexa, Amazon Music, Audible and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Certain Alexa functionality is dependent on smart home technology.

2Amazon is always updating the number of media streaming providers that are supported. The following providers have been certified for use: Spotify, TuneIn, Deezer, Amazon Music, Audible, Kindle, iHeartRadio and Pandora.

3Additional products and setup required for smart home functionality. Alexa-compatible smart home device required.

4Available in UK and US Markets only. Customers must have an InControl account and InControl Remote subscription.

512-month subscription required. Available in connected markets only. Online Pack for S specification packs and above. Vehicle must have Pivi Pro infotainment system and valid Online Pack subscription, and software has to be updated to OS3.0 or later to enable Alexa. Existing vehicles may require multiple updates to get to OS3.0 and for some owners this may require a Retailer visit. Vehicle software has to be updated and ‘activated’ to enable Alexa. User must have a valid Amazon account.

Please note: There is currently a global shortage of semi-conductor components. As a leading manufacturer utilising cutting edge technology, Land Rover is currently being affected by the shortage and as a result some features described will only be available in certain markets. We are working closely with affected suppliers to resolve the issues and minimise the impact on customer orders wherever possible.

* All emissions, fuel economy and EV-only range figures are EU – WLTP (TEL) Combined

