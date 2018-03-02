Jaguar charges ahead with all-new electric I-PACE

“Where other companies talk about the future, we build it. We have torn up the rule book to create the newest member of the PACE family, the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE. With zero tailpipe emissions, no CO2 and no particulates, it moves us dramatically closer to our vision of a clean, safe and sustainable future.”

Dr Ralf Speth, CEO Jaguar Land Rover

New all-electric I-PACE places Jaguar at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution

Designed from the outset as an electric vehicle (EV), the I-PACE offers bold aero-efficient design, and interior space for five adults and luggage

Electrifying all-wheel drive performance from twin Jaguar-designed motors with a combined 400PS and 696Nm delivering 0-60mph in 4.5s

90kWh Lithium-ion battery delivers up to 298 mile range1, with EV navigation to ensure range-optimised routing

Bespoke EV aluminium architecture delivers Jaguar’s most rigid body structure with 50:50 weight distribution

Rapid public charging from 0-80% in 85-minutes2, with 30-minutes charge giving about 80 miles range. I-PACE will be fully compatible with 100kW chargers as the technology is rolled out across the UK

Smart Settings use artificial intelligence algorithms to tailor I-PACE to individual driver preferences

Wireless over-the-air updates to ensure customers always have the latest software

With zero tailpipe emissions, I-PACE owners may be eligible to benefit from lower road taxes, reduced tolls and even reduced congestion charges

Customer peace of mind from eight-year battery warranty3 and 21,000-mile / two-year servicing intervals

Available to order now, priced from £63,495 in the UK (excluding government incentives)

1 Based on European WLTP cycle

2 Based on 50kW DC charger. I-PACE will be fully compatible with 100kW chargers as the technology is rolled out across the UK, which will enable a 0-80% charge in 40 minutes.

3 8-year battery warranty limited to 100,000miles and 70% state of health. Whole vehicle warranty three-years/ unlimited mileage.

The Jaguar I-PACE is the electric vehicle drivers have been waiting for. Clean, smart and safe, the I-PACE delivers sustainable sports car performance, next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) technology and five-seat SUV practicality to place Jaguar at the forefront of the EV revolution.

“We set out with a clean sheet approach to harness new battery electric technology with an architecture engineered from the outset to optimise performance, aerodynamics and interior space. The result is the I-PACE – a true Jaguar and truly driver-focused EV.

“For I-PACE customers – fuel stations are a thing of the past, after overnight charging they’ll wake up every morning with a ‘full tank of fuel’!”

Ian Hoban, Vehicle Line Director, Jaguar I-PACE

ELECTRIC

With a state-of-the-art 90kWh Lithium-ion battery using 432 pouch cells, the I-PACE delivers a range of up to 298 miles (WLTP cycle). Owners will be able to achieve a 0-80 percent battery charge in 85-minutes using DC charging (50kW). The Jaguar I-PACE will be fully compatible with DC Rapid Chargers (100kW) as the technology is rolled out across the UK, which will enable a 0-80 percent charge in just 40 minutes. Home charging with an AC wall box (7kW) will achieve the same state of charge in just over ten hours – ideal for overnight charging.

A suite of smart range-optimising technologies includes a battery pre-conditioning system: when plugged in the I-PACE will automatically raise (or lower) the temperature of its battery to maximise range ahead of driving away.

PERFORMANCE

Two Jaguar-designed electric motors – which feature driveshafts passing through the motors themselves for compactness – are placed at each axle, producing exceptional combined performance of 400PS and 696Nm, and all-wheel-drive, all-surface traction.

The high torque density and high-energy efficiency characteristics of the motors deliver sports car performance, launching the I-PACE from a standing start to 60mph in just 4.5s. The instantaneous performance is matched with exceptional ride comfort and engaging driving dynamics.

The bespoke EV aluminium architecture uses advanced riveting and bonding technology to deliver a light, stiff body structure. Together with the structural battery pack, it has a torsional rigidity of 36kNm/degree – the highest of any Jaguar.

The battery is placed centrally between the two axles, and as low down as possible, with a seal between the housing and the underfloor. This location enables perfect 50:50 weight distribution and a low centre of gravity: together with the advanced double wishbone front and Integral Link rear axle with (optional) air suspension and configurable Adaptive Dynamics, this delivers agile handling and outstanding ride comfort.

DESIGN

There will be nothing else on the road that looks or drives like the Jaguar I-PACE. It is designed and engineered to take full advantage of its smart electric powertrain and maximise the potential of the packaging benefits it brings.

Its sleek, coupe-like silhouette is influenced by the Jaguar C-X75 supercar with a short, low bonnet, aero-enhanced roof design and curved rear screen. This cab-forward design contrasts with its squared-off rear, which helps reduce the drag co-efficient to just 0.29Cd. To optimise the balance between cooling and aerodynamics, Active Vanes in the grille open when cooling is required, but close when not needed to redirect air through the integral bonnet scoop, smoothing airflow.

Inside, the layout optimises space for passengers while sophisticated materials – including the option of a premium textile Kvadrat interior – and exquisite attention to detail identify this as a true Jaguar.

While a mid-sized SUV, I-PACE’s cab forward design and EV powertrain means interior space comparable to large SUVs. In the rear, legroom is 890mm while, with no transmission tunnel, there’s a useful 10.5-litre central storage compartment. In the rear, tablet and laptop stowage is found beneath the seats, while the rear luggage compartment offers a 656-litre capacity – and 1,453-litres with seats folded flat.

CONNECTED-CAR TECHNOLOGY

I-PACE introduces the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system to Jaguar. Utilising an innovative combination of touchscreens, capacitive sensors and tactile physical controls, Touch Pro Duo is intuitive to use.

A new EV navigation system assesses the topography of the route to destination and insights from previous journeys, including driving style, to calculate personalised range and charging status with exceptional accuracy for maximum driver confidence.

The advanced system uses ‘Smart Settings’ technology – driven by AI algorithms – to identify individual driver preferences, and then tailors the I-PACE’s driving and interior settings accordingly.

I-PACE will also launch an Amazon Alexa Skill. This means owners will be able to ask an Alexa-enabled device for information held in the Jaguar InControl Remote app. For example: Is my car locked? What is the charging level? Do I have enough range to get to work?

To ensure owners always have access to the latest infotainment, telematics and battery energy control software, I-PACE will be the first Jaguar to provide software over-the-air – providing seamless updates.

OWNERSHIP

With competitive whole-life costs and residual values, the I-PACE will be a popular choice for private customers, professionals and companies seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and fleet costs.

The I-PACE will be available from 1 March, in S, SE and HSE derivatives alongside a First Edition, all inspired by the design of the original concept.

As a responsible business Jaguar Land Rover is committed to delivering a cleaner future and has plans to prolong the life of its batteries from its electric vehicle with new recycling partnerships and second life energy storage trials.

