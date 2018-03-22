After more than two years of construction and more than six months of testing, JAC’s new world-class light truck plant, the Xin Gang Production Base, has officially started production. With the Xin Gang facility designed to the highest global standards, a planned area of 26,000㎡, an annual production capacity of 200,000 vehicles and a total investment of 5.5 billion yuan, we will achieve our goals to manufacture green and intelligent vehicles that strengthen relationships with our customers.

JAC Xingang production base panoramic Images

JAC light truck has always been honored as ‘high-quality’ and it’s the first automobile enterprise that obtained the ‘National Quality Award’ and ‘Export exempted from inspection’. And It also gets more than three million users’ trust. The high quality of JAC light-duty origins from advanced production equipment, manufacturing craft, standardized process and leading management concept. With the production of new world-class light-duty truck base, JAC’s manufacturing quality will step into a higher level.

JAC’s manufacturing level and quality control ability have a good reputation in the industry and recent years, it has gotten the cooperation opportunities from NEXTEV and Volkswagen. Now, JAC Xin Gang Production Base creates first intelligent manufacturing platform which is composed of two enclosed automatic press lines, three automatic welding producing lines, one adapted and flexible automatic painting line, two automatic assembly lines and car frame, front axle and other key parts assembly lines, with the characteristic of automation, informatization and digitization.

