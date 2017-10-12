Iveco production outlook to 2021 – A new Automotive World report

A new Automotive World report, ‘Iveco production outlook to 2021’ is available to download from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

Iveco, the truck and bus brand of CNH Industrial, enjoyed a second consecutive year of rising sales in 2016, reaching 146,800 units. This report addresses Iveco’s global footprint, the details of its current five-year plan and how this feeds into a forecast growth in Iveco’s output of almost 20% by the end of the decade.

The report’s author, Jonathan Storey, commented: “Our report forecasts Iveco’s consolidated output to rise by nearly 20% over the four years to 2020, before dipping in 2021. This will still leave the company significantly short of its peak output in 2007.” The report identifies the company’s key weakness as “its lack of scale and apparent lack of a plan to address it,” noted Storey. “This weakness is more chronic than acute, and in the absence of a major structural change, it looks as though Iveco is set for several more years of under-performance compared with its peers.”

Iveco’s consolidated output is expected to increase in each year through to 2020, before dropping slightly in 2021 in line with an expected downturn in demand in several core markets.

‘Iveco production outlook to 2021’ discusses the commercial vehicle manufacturer’s portfolio and provides a production outlook to 2021.

Table of contents

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Company overview

Chapter 2: Five-year plan

Chapter 3: Markets & models

Chapter 4: Production

Chapter 5: Outlook

Appendix (Excel) Iveco production (2012-2021)



INFO

