Isuzu East Africa and UD Trucks sign distribution agreement in Kenya

Group begins handling both Isuzu and UD brands together for the first time

Isuzu East Africa Limited (headquartered in Nairobi, Republic of Kenya; Managing Director: Rita Kavashe; hereinafter “IEA”) and UD Trucks Corporation (headquartered in Ageo, Saitama, Japan; President: Kouji Maruyama; hereinafter “UD Trucks”) which are part of the Isuzu Group (parent: Isuzu Motors Limited, headquartered in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan; President and COO: Shinsuke Minami; hereinafter “Isuzu”) have entered into a distribution agreement in Kenya, with IEA becoming the first Group company to handle both Isuzu and UD Trucks branded vehicles.

The agreement will enhance the Group sales and service infrastructure, while strengthening UD Trucks’ business base in Kenya.

Opening ceremony

IEA has opened a new sales office in Mombasa, Kenya’s second largest city, which will handle the UD Trucks brand. An opening ceremony was held on December 14, and the following remarks were made by Isuzu Group executives attending the event.

Isuzu Motors Managing Executive Officer, EVP Sales Division

Tetsuya Ikemoto *Third from the right in the photo

Through this alliance with UD Trucks, we will continue to deepen our collaboration. We look forward to the exciting journey ahead as we embark on this new chapter of teamwork and innovation.

UD Trucks Chairman, Koichi Ito *Second from the left in the photo

I congratulate these teams and assure them of our full support in delivering exceptional products and services to our customers. We will continue to fulfil the UD Trucks brand promise of “Going the Extra Mile” and strive to make life better for people and the planet.

IEA Managing Director, Rita Kavashe *Third from the left in the photo

Let us look forward to a future of continued success and shared prosperity by going the extra mile with UD Trucks.

Isuzu Group will leverage its technology and development capabilities, global sales and after-sales network, and brand presence to provide attractive products to a broader customer base, transforming into a “commercial mobility solutions company” that addresses the challenges facing society.

SOURCE: Isuzu