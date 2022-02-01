Introducing the Aston Martin DBX707: The world’s most powerful luxury SUV

DBX707 heralds a new definition of performance and driving pleasure

The new DBX707 is an SUV like no other. One which elevates Aston Martin to the pinnacle of the segment with a unique combination of blistering performance, supreme dynamics, unmistakable style and absolute luxury. Engineered with an abundance of character and compelling capability DBX707 is the ultimate SUV in every respect.

Fastest. Most powerful. Best handling. Three accolades for which the DBX707 was conceived to claim. Not by blindly chasing benchmarks but achieved on its own terms and in its own inimitable way. For Aston Martin this meant ensuring there is nuance behind the numbers – that’s to say world-beating power and pace matched by exceptional precision, dynamic flair and genuine engagement for an addictive and uniquely impressive driving experience. A sabre in a segment of sledgehammers.

Taking the V8 DBX’s widely acclaimed design, dynamics and driver-pleasing character as its starting point, DBX707 builds brilliantly on those authentic sporting attributes. Every area of the car has been enhanced to boost performance, intensify driving pleasure and amplify its on-road presence.

Aston Martin Chief Executive Officer, Tobias Moers, said of the DBX707: “Right from its first introduction the DBX has represented Aston Martin’s dynamic and design values in a way that proves not all SUVs have to conform to the same compromises. With the DBX707 we have pushed the boundaries in every area to create a car which sets new standards of performance and desirability. The fastest, most powerful, best handling and most engaging car of its kind, it propels Aston Martin to the pinnacle of SUV performance.”

Starting with the powertrain, Aston Martin’s engineering team set about realising the full potential of the DBX’s 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8. Led by Aston Martin’s Head of Powertrain Engineering, Ralph Illenberger, the DBX707’s engine now features ball bearing turbochargers and a bespoke engine calibration to liberate more power and torque. Also new to Aston Martin’s flagship high performance SUV is a 9-speed ‘wet clutch’ automatic transmission. Capable of managing much increased torque loadings compared with a regular torque converter automatic, this high-performance transmission allows output of the 4.0-litre V8 to be lifted to an immense 707PS and 900Nm, increases of 157PS and 200Nm over the DBX (V8).

The adoption of the new wet clutch transmission brings further benefits. Most noticeably much faster gear changes compared to the torque converter transmission. The feel of the shift is more immediate and direct, which gives the driver an increased sense of control and responsiveness, and a dramatic character change from the DBX (V8). Launch capability is also improved, which contributes towards the DBX707’s 0-62mph time of 3.3 seconds.

Aston Martin’s Head of Powertrain, Ralph Illenberger said: “With this exceptional new model we have truly unlocked the performance potential within the DBX to create a world beating high-performance SUV. The huge gains we have found in both power and torque demonstrates not only the inherent prowess of the 4.0-litre biturbo V8, but Aston Martin’s appetite and ability for finding uncompromising engineering solutions. The combination of this magnificent engine with a new 9-speed ‘wet-clutch’ transmission sits at the heart of DBX707’s formidable capabilities and unforgettable character.”

Integral to the DBX707’s suite of performance enhancements is the standard fitment of Carbon Ceramic Brakes. Measuring 420mm front and 390mm rear, these CCB discs are gripped by 6-piston calipers and result in a 40.5kg reduction in unsprung weight. Revisions to the braking system’s hydraulic sizing and booster tune improve pedal feel and braking response for greater precision and driver confidence. Improved brake cooling has been achieved by taking air from both the main cooling intake and the underfloor, with high performance brake pads delivering excellent friction consistency across a wide temperature range.

Wheels and tyres are 22in as standard (in a choice of Sport and Ribbon designs), with an optional 23in alloy wheel offered in a choice of textured black or satin black with diamond turned highlights. The adoption of a 23in wheel also brings dynamic benefits, with the larger diameter tyre offering improved steering response, better primary body control and improved lap times.

DBX707 also features a new version of the electronic limited slip rear differential (e-diff). Strengthened to handle the full 900Nm of torque, it features a revised (shorter) final drive ratio of 3.27 compared to 3.07 for the DBX V8. This aids the DBX707’s sprinting ability through the lower gears and enhances in-gear response, while retaining the efficiency and cruising refinement offered by the 9-speed transmission.

Torque distribution front-to-rear remains fully automatic, with the ability to send up to 100% of the torque to the rear axle on demand. Careful calibration of the e-diff ensures the DBX707 has the cornering agility, sporting feel and dynamic character of a true sports car. One that integrates chassis and powertrain technology to find the sweetest handling balance and seek to maintain the optimum combination of traction and agility at all times.

Key to the DBX707’s exceptional handling is its air suspension system. Retaining the basic architecture and triple volume air chambers of the DBX V8 – already regarded as the best-handling SUV in the market – DBX707 features a dedicated chassis tune optimised to its uncompromising demands and objectives.

Starting with the suspension, DBX707 features new damper valving and recalibration of dynamic spring volume switching to improve body control and steering response. The electronic power steering system has also been adjusted to improve steering feel, with greater effort build-up off centre to help the driver build a clearer picture of increasing cornering loads and available grip.

Combined with tighter management of heave (vertical movement over bumps and crests or in compressions), pitch (when the car dives under braking or squats under acceleration) and body roll, DBX707 gives the driver easier ability to adjust the yaw of the car with natural pedal or steering inputs. Further detail changes have been made to the eARC (Electronic Active Roll Control) system, with revised parameters that heighten the sense of agility and improve the dynamic balance of the car.

To underline the DBX707’s driver-focussed credentials there have also been some changes and enhancements to the Dynamic Drive modes. “Race Start” is available in GT Sport and Sport+ modes to maximise off-the-line acceleration and truly showcase the enhanced performance. Revised active logic in the all-wheel drive system transfer case achieves greater harmony and precise control between the driveline and the ESP system, for a more natural, sports car-like driving experience.

Aston Martin’s Head of Vehicle Engineering and Procurement, Drummond Jacoy, adds: “Creating the ultimate SUV presented formidable challenges for our engineering team. Too often this class of car is characterized by an obsession with brute force. With DBX707 our objective was to match immense performance with impeccable control and precision, combined with an authentic sporting character essential in every Aston Martin model. To this end we applied an uncompromising approach to every area of the vehicle. Engine, transmission, suspension, brakes, electronic systems and aerodynamics have all been subject to extensive enhancement and meticulous tuning. The result is a car which sets new standards and further distinguishes the DBX from its class rivals.”

In the spirit of placing the driver in control DBX707 introduces a revised lower console containing new drive mode selection switches. Now, rather than having to enter a sub-menu within the infotainment system, the driver has immediate fingertip control of key dynamic modes and setting. These include dedicated buttons for suspension mode, ESP, manual gear selection mode – which now holds manual like a sports car, rather than defaulting back to auto – and active exhaust switch, which opens the valves of new quad tailpipe sports exhaust system without needing to be in Sport drive mode.

In keeping with its extensive engineering upgrades the exterior and interior of the DBX707 have received an equally thorough design makeover. The result is spectacular – overtly sporting but with the style and attention to detail for which Aston Martin is rightly celebrated.

New front-end treatment sees the DBX receive a larger front grille and all-new design of DRL complete with new air intakes and brake cooling ducts, plus a new front splitter profile. The satin chrome grille – enlarged to significantly increase cooling airflow to both the ultra-high performance V8 and new 9-speed transmission – features double vanes, the six horizontal bars now split to create more visual interest and make this range-topping model immediately identifiable.

Dark satin chrome window surrounds and new louvred bonnet blades co-ordinate perfectly with the front grille and gloss black splitter, continuing along the flanks with gloss black side sills, which now feature a deeper and more heavily sculpted profile to give the DBX707 a ground-hugging stance. DBX707 also welcomes the addition of soft-close doors, further enhancing the SUV’s luxury credentials.

Rear-end treatment is just as dramatic. Enhancing both aesthetic form and aerodynamic function a new lip spoiler has been added to the roof wing to reduce lift and increase high speed stability, with a significantly enlarged twin rear diffuser rising to meet the new large diameter quad exhaust system. Finished in satin black to compliment the gloss black treatment of the diffuser this new exhaust has been tuned to deliver a unique sound signature. Completing the rear-end changes a new rear bumper complete with integrated quarter panel vents accentuate the DBX707’s muscular physique.

Aston Martin’s Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman, adds: “The key to DBX707’s design DNA is capturing the confidence that comes from its dynamic supremacy. When you are the alpha SUV you don’t have to try too hard, therefore, we concentrated on those areas of the design that would make the DBX707 instantly recognisable as the highest performing model. Naturally, function is the driver for some of the changes – most notably the larger grille aperture, rear spoiler and optional 23in wheels – but elsewhere – such as the side sills and rear bumper – we expressed the DBX707’s immense performance in ways that create a more aggressive stance and greater muscularity. The result is a design that exudes potency while retaining our commitment to pure lines and perfect proportions. DBX707 is a true performance beast, yet retains the beauty and elegance you expect from Aston Martin’s DNA.”

The sporting theme continues inside with Sport seats fitted as standard (Comfort seats are available as a no-cost option). All seat options come with 16-way electric adjustment plus heating in front and rear as standard. There are three choices of interior environments – standard-fit Accelerate, which features a mix of leather and Alcantara®, as well as the optional Inspire – Comfort and Inspire Sport, which features full Semi-Aniline leather complete with embroidered Aston Martin wings on the headrest, a contrast stripe down the centre of the seat and perforation pattern in the seat back and base cushion.

As on the exterior, the DBX707’s interior features a dark chrome finish to switchgear as standard. Bright chrome and carbon fibre can be specified as an option. Piano Black veneer is standard with carbon fibre or bronze metal mesh veneer finishes available as an option.

For customers looking to further enhance the exclusive nature of DBX707 and create something truly unique, Q by Aston Martin, the brands bespoke service delivers the ultimate in personalisation. Offering an extensive palette of options, from unique graphics through to tinted carbons and bespoke materials on both the interior and exterior, each ‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’ car can push the boundaries of desire and is completely tailored to the customer.

As the flagship model in the DBX range, the DBX707 is poised to continue the multi-award-winning achievements of Aston Martin’s first SUV, which has achieved more than 3000 sales in its first year of production and scooped a host of accolades. These include ‘Best Luxury SUV’ at the GQ Car Awards, Top Gear’s ‘Super SUV of the Year’ award and back-to-back wins in PR Arabia National Auto Award ‘Best Super Luxury SUV’ category.

DBX707 production is due to commence in Q1 of 2022, with first deliveries scheduled to begin during early Q2 2022.

SOURCE: Aston Martin