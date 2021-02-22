InstaFreight to transport Shell lubricants with lower CO2e emissions

InstaFreight has been contracted to organize transportation of Shell lubricants from Germany to Shell warehouses across Europe. By optimizing routes via road and rail transport, InstaFreight enables Shell to cut CO2e emissions of the transports up to half, which equals a saving of more than 260 metric tons of CO2e per year.

According to the European Commission, the transport sector accounts for almost a quarter of Europe’s greenhouse gas emissions. Part of InstaFreight’s mission is to help address emissions for its customers by offering bespoke green logistics solutions that are rooted in solid data insights.

“Sustainability is part of our DNA. Since day one, we have used technology to optimize the utilization of trucks and minimize empty runs. By offering multimodal transportation, we go one step further in reducing the carbon footprint and enabling our clients to become more environmentally friendly”, says Philipp Ortwein, Co-Founder & Managing Director at InstaFreight. “I strongly believe that green logistics is the future. Anything else is just no longer justifiable considering climate change. We are glad that Shell thinks alike and pushes for green logistics solutions too.”

“The transport sector has a fundamental role to play in helping global efforts to reduce emissions. InstaFreight will now be helping Shell lubricants reduce our own emissions when we transport our lubricants across Europe. In a competitive tender process, InstaFreight clearly met Shell’s high standards and requirements. They used their incredible data-driven analysis to reduce empty backhaul, plan efficient routes, and take advantage of multimodal on-road and freight logistics to get our products to our customers safely, efficiently, and with less CO2e emissions,” notes Parminder Kohli, VP Lubricants at Shell.

For the execution of green logistics solutions, InstaFreight calculates the reduction in emissions based on the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) framework, a standardized method for the calculation and reporting of logistics emissions. Once this data is captured, InstaFreight analyses the customer’s needs and requirements and offers a customized approach to minimize transport emissions. Resulting measures include the reduction of empty runs and the use of combined transportation where possible.

Shell’s support of InstaFreight’s business model was already underlined by an investment from the company’s corporate venture capital fund (Shell Ventures) in 2020.

SOURCE: InstaFreight