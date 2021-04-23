Innovative by tradition: 90 years of engineering services by Porsche

Since Ferdinand Porsche founded his Stuttgart engineering office in 1931, the Porsche name has been closely associated with engineering services. Nine decades on, we take a journey through automotive history.
Email Alerts
Register your email and we'll keep you informed about our latest articles, publications, webinars and conferences. Unsubscribe anytime.
Related Content
April 23, 2021
Castrol and XING Mobility announce partnership
April 23, 2021
DHL Express partners with Fiat Professional for further electrification of last-mile delivery
April 23, 2021
VDA: First global e-mobility ranking
April 23, 2021
LADA – winner of Grand Prix “Za rulem”
April 23, 2021