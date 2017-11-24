Infiniti unveils all-new QX50 ahead of LA Auto Show

Ahead of the full unveiling of the new QX50 at the Los Angeles Auto Show next week we provide a first look at the mid-size SUV with its revolutionary technologies and stand-out design, built on an entirely new platform.

The QX50 is the first production vehicle ever to feature an engine with variable compression: INFINITI’s new VC-Turbo petrol engine. This technology is seen as the next major step in optimising efficiency and emissions of the internal combustion engine, literally transforming between power and efficiency on demand.

The all-new platform has a front engine / front wheel drive configuration with an all-wheel drive option. Designed to set a new level of refinement, rigidity and interior space in the compact premium SUV segment.

In terms of design, the QX50’s SUV aerodynamic exterior reinterprets INFINITI’s distinctive design language of Powerful Elegance whilst continuing with its now familiar signature design cues. The artistic application of high quality materials, and advanced craftsmanship make the cabin as welcoming and comfortable as it is flexible.

The vehicle also incorporates INFINITI’s pioneering ProPilot autonomous drive support technologies to assist the driver when accelerating, braking and steering during single-lane carriageway driving, whilst still allowing them to retain ultimate control over the car.

For more details about the new QX50 please follow: http://blog.infiniti.eu/en-gb/press-kits/qx50-press-kit.

The INFINITI QX50 world premiere will take place at the Los Angeles Auto Show, where even more information will be provided.

