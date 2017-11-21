Infiniti to reveal all-new model in LA

INFINITI will reveal an all-new model at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, with world-first technologies, stand-out design and class-leading interior space.

The new model will see a fresh interpretation of INFINITI’s distinctive Powerful Elegance design language, characterised by flowing sculptural lines and strong, muscular proportions – presenting a purposeful aura, while hinting at its dynamic capabilities.

As Alfonso Albaisa, Senior Vice President, Global Design, has put it: As with all INFINITIs, the new model is a result of inspiration by INFINITI’s desire to drive, expressed with power and artistry. Inspiration comes from striking the perfect balance between lust and logic. At a glance, seamless and sculptural, getting closer to the car reveals an ingenious blend of proportion and space.

The all-new INFINITI will be revealed in Los Angeles on 28 November at 17:00 PST (01:00am UK). Full media information will be available from www.InfinitiPressPacks.com

