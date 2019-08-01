INFINITI reports July 2019 Canadian sales

Today, INFINITI reported total Canadian sales of 845 units in July.
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|July Sales
|845
|1,124
|-24.8 %
|CYTD
|6,570
|7,062
|– 7.0 %
Highlights:
- The INFINITI QX80 full-size luxury sport utility recorded 61 units sold, an increase of 35.6 per cent from 2018.
- The QX60 seven-passenger luxury crossover, INFINITI’s best-selling vehicle in July, recorded sales of 374 units in July.
- INFINITI’s second best-selling vehicle in July was the INFINITI QX50 luxury crossover, with sales of 276 units.
|INFINITI DIVISION SALES
|July
|July
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|INFINITI Division Total
|845
|1,124
|-24.8
|6,570
|7,062
|-7.0
|Q50
|101
|154
|-34.4
|1,228
|1,563
|-21.4
|Q60
|28
|60
|-53.3
|309
|601
|-48.6
|Q70
|3
|5
|-40.0
|35
|38
|-7.9
|Total Car
|132
|219
|-39.7
|1,572
|2,202
|-28.6
|QX30
|2
|20
|-90.0
|92
|224
|-58.9
|QX50
|276
|336
|-17.9
|1,854
|1,126
|64.7
|QX60
|374
|493
|-24.1
|2,459
|2,450
|0.4
|QX70
|0
|11
|-100.0
|0
|381
|-100.0
|QX80
|61
|45
|35.6
|593
|679
|-12.7
|Total Truck
|713
|905
|-21.2
|4,998
|4,860
|2.8
SOURCE: INFINITI