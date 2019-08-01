INFINITI reports July 2019 Canadian sales

   August 1, 2019

Today, INFINITI reported total Canadian sales of 845 units in July.

2019 2018 % Change
July Sales 845 1,124 -24.8 %
CYTD 6,570 7,062 – 7.0 %

Highlights:

  • The INFINITI QX80 full-size luxury sport utility recorded 61 units sold, an increase of 35.6 per cent from 2018.
  • The QX60 seven-passenger luxury crossover, INFINITI’s best-selling vehicle in July, recorded sales of 374 units in July.
  • INFINITI’s second best-selling vehicle in July was the INFINITI QX50 luxury crossover, with sales of 276 units.
INFINITI DIVISION SALES
July July Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD
2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change
INFINITI Division Total 845 1,124 -24.8 6,570 7,062 -7.0
Q50 101 154 -34.4 1,228 1,563 -21.4
Q60 28 60 -53.3 309 601 -48.6
Q70 3 5 -40.0 35 38 -7.9
Total Car 132 219 -39.7 1,572 2,202 -28.6
QX30 2 20 -90.0 92 224 -58.9
QX50 276 336 -17.9 1,854 1,126 64.7
QX60 374 493 -24.1 2,459 2,450 0.4
QX70 0 11 -100.0 0 381 -100.0
QX80 61 45 35.6 593 679 -12.7
Total Truck 713 905 -21.2 4,998 4,860 2.8

SOURCE: INFINITI

