Infineon to become a carbon-neutral company

Infineon Technologies AG will become carbon-neutral by 2030. The company presented its plans at its Annual General Meeting in Munich. Infineon is thus making an active contribution to reducing CO 2 worldwide and achieving the targets defined in the Paris Climate Agreement. The objective relates to its own greenhouse gas footprint and includes not only all direct emissions, but also indirect emissions from electricity and heat production. Emissions are to be cut by 70 percent over the 2019 levels by 2025.

Energy efficiency and hence reducing CO 2 emissions have long been core elements of Infineon’s business model. Making life greener is part of the company’s mission. Through the use of its products and solutions by the customers of Infineon, 40 times more CO 2 can currently be avoided than is generated during production. With its goal of going carbon neutral, the company is thus taking the next strategic step to fulfill its own mission.

“Climate change threatens the global ecosystem and so the very existence of mankind,” said Dr. Reinhard Ploss, Chief Executive Officer of Infineon. “It’s an acknowledged fact that we need to act. With our goal to become carbon-neutral, we are making a pledge by which others outside the company can measure us. At the same time, it is motivation for all of us at the company to do all we can to continue minimizing our own footprint. We at Infineon are driven by the mission of finding better and better solutions. Infineon’s products are already the basis for the energy and mobility transition.”

In order to achieve the targets, Infineon is committed in particular to avoiding direct emissions and further reducing the energy it needs for its plants and processes. Further expansion of its energy efficiency program and efforts aimed at smart exhaust air treatment will play a key part in that. They will make a major contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company plans to compensate for unavoidable emissions by purchasing green electricity with guarantees of origin. Emissions will also be compensated to a smaller part by certificates that combine development support and CO 2 abatement.

“Infineon is already one of the most sustainable semiconductor producers,” says Jochen Hanebeck, Chief Operations Officer of Infineon. “CO 2 avoidance and resource efficiency in production have been a priority for us for years, as in the setting up of our 300-millimeter thin wafer technology. With our goal of becoming carbon-neutral we are strengthening our efforts through electricity from renewable sources and investments in exhaust air treatment that far exceeds the industry standard.”

According to a global comparison of companies in the industry by the World Semiconductor Council, Infineon’s frontend production sites use around 52 percent less electricity per square centimeter of processed wafer surface than the average for all manufacturers. Moreover, the company already reduces its total carbon footprint by one-third thanks to smart exhaust air treatment concepts. It has invested around €50 million in this voluntary measure to cut emissions to date.

Added value through Infineon products and solutions

Infineon’s climate strategy is founded on two pillars: continuous reduction in its own emissions and the active contribution Infineon and its innovative products and solutions make to climate protection thanks to better resource management.

With its products, Infineon delivers energy-efficient solutions and promotes the development of eco-friendly applications in the areas of power generation, distribution and consumption. The biggest lever is to save energy and so use it more and more efficiently. Infineon’s products and solutions are a key element of wind turbines and photovoltaic systems. They help increase the efficiency of large industrial plants and consumer goods, or supply the components needed for clean and smart mobility. All in all, products and solutions from Infineon helped reduce emissions by a net total of 54 million tons of CO 2 equivalent last fiscal year – after deducting its own footprint. That corresponds to the average annual power consumption of 80 million inhabitants in Europe or the population of Europe’s ten largest cities.

