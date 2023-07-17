Infineon expands portfolio for data logging memory; introduces industry’s first 1Mbit automotive-qualified serial EXCELON™ F-RAM and adds 4Mbit density

The evolving market for automotive event data recorders (EDR) is driving demand for specialized data-logging memory devices that instantly capture and reliably store critical data for decades

The evolving market for automotive event data recorders (EDR) is driving demand for specialized data-logging memory devices that instantly capture and reliably store critical data for decades. Today, Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) introduced two new Ferroelectric RAM (F-RAM) memory devices in 1Mbit and 4Mbit densities to its EXCELON™ F-RAM family. The 1Mbit devices are the industry’s first automotive-qualified serial F-RAMs available .

The new devices, which are AEC-Q100 Grade 1 qualified and support an extended temperature range (-40°C to +125°C), complement a portfolio of automotive F-RAM products ranging from 4Kbit up to 16Mbit densities. These devices feature fast and highly reliable read/write performance at speeds up to 50 MHz in SPI mode and up to 108 MHz in Quad SPI (QSPI) mode, and an endurance of 10 trillion read/write cycles to support data logging at 10 microsecond intervals for over 20 years.

“Data logging requirements are growing rapidly in automotive systems, as trends toward broader use of electronic systems and industry regulations have encouraged the use of high-reliability non-volatile memories in airbag safety systems, along with engine control and battery management systems,” said Ramesh Chettuvetty, Vice President RAM Solutions at Infineon. “The Demand for memory densities tailored to specific use cases has grown as the number of applications requiring data logging have increased. Infineon is committed to providing our customers with the flexibility to meet the memory architecture requirements of any system design.”

The zero delay write capability of EXCELON F-RAM allows system data to be captured and recorded up to the last instant before an accident or other user-defined trigger event. Both of the new devices use the serial (SPI/QSPI) interface, have the exceptionally low power consumption characteristic of F-RAM, operate from 1.8 V to 3.6 V, and come in a standard 8-pin SOIC package. In addition to its exceptional endurance, Infineon’s F-RAM is also designed to retain data for more than 100 years after loss of power.

SOURCE: Infineon