Infineon at CES® 2018: Microelectronics – at the Heart of Innovation

Semiconductor technologies are the key components driving megatrends today and enabling innovations for the future, from the mobility revolution and secure ID technologies to smart cities and green homes. At CES ® 2018 (Consumer Electronics Show, January 9-12, 2018 in Las Vegas), Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) will demonstrate how its innovations are making life easier, safer and greener in Booth MP 26065, South Hall 2 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Intelligent Mobility

The automotive industry is poised to deliver a new generation of intelligent vehicles that sense and understand the driving environment, leading to safer driving experiences today and the self-driving car of tomorrow. Infineon’s radar, lidar and ToF technologies are the center of advanced automotive sensor systems. The company will show how control electronics and power conversion technologies are making tomorrow’s network on wheels safe, reliable and green thanks to technologies such as 77 GHz radar and lidar, 3D camera sensors for driver monitoring, and AURIX™ solutions for advanced driver assistance systems.

Green Home

From hand tools to home appliances, the best power sources come from energy efficient technologies. With Infineon’s power electronics, people can change the way they use energy, making every consumer a green consumer. The connected technologies that supply these smart home services are protected by trustworthy chips from Infineon. Power saving demos at CES 2018 will include wireless charging for phones, tablets and wearables, an energy efficient induction cooktop, as well as OPTIGA™ and Trust E solutions to keep smart homes secure.

Sensing Your World

Infineon’s smart sensing technologies provide a glimpse to the future of human-machine interfaces, where users interact with electronic devices through voice commands and hand gestures. By combining computer vision with radar systems, Infineon powers new user interface systems with single-chip radar. Highlights in the Infineon booth range from radar-based street lights to touch-free health monitoring devices.

Safeguarding Identity

Digital technologies make life more convenient, but they must be protected against unauthorized use and exposure of personal information. Infineon’s experience in secure ID technologies dates back more than 30 years, ensuring high-level security in all digital devices. From a “payment card on a ring” to easy access to rentals and other services, trusted technology from Infineon secures and protects individuals in the digital world.

Smart City

The accelerating trend to living in urban environments creates new challenges and opportunities. At the heart of the new, smart city are automated bike sharing systems, lightweight electric motor vehicles and intelligent lighting. These are just a few examples of Smart City innovations showcased at CES 2018 that rely on trusted ICs, control and power electronics, radar and other chip-based technologies from Infineon.

More information about Infineon’s demonstrations at CES® 2018 is available at http://www.infineon.com/CES.

CES is a registered trademark of the Consumer Technology Association. All other product names herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.