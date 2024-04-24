Ineos Inovyn supports Daimler Truck AG to trial Europe’s first heavy duty liquid hydrogen truck

Powered by liquid hydrogen, the vehicle has a range of more than 1000 km and benefits from the same payload as a conventional diesel truck

Ineos Inovyn is working with Daimler Truck AG as they run their first customer trial fleet of Mercedes-Benz Gen GenH2 trucks in Germany. Along with Amazon, Air Products, Holcim and Wiedmann & Winz, INEOS will test a new hydrogen-powered truck with its customers.

Running from mid-2024 for a duration of one year, the Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Trucks are the first heavy duty liquid hydrogen trucks in Europe, able to carry up to 25 tonnes of PVC product with a range of more than 1000 km.

‘Ineos Inovyn is Europe’s leading producer of vinyls, which makes thousands of customer deliveries each month. We are committed to reducing our CO 2 emissions and hydrogen fuel-cell trucks can play a significant role in helping us achieve this,’ comments Wouter Bleukx.

INEOS Inovyn is one of the largest operators of electrolysis technology, producing 60,000 tonnes of low-carbon hydrogen annually across multiple sites. As both a user and producer of hydrogen, it puts us in a unique position at the heart of Europe’s hydrogen transformation.

‘It also provides an opportunity for customers to reduce their own carbon footprint, and be one of the first to benefit from this exciting new technology,’ he adds.

The trial allows INEOS Inovyn and logistics partner VERVAEKE, who will manage the transport to our customers, to understand fuel-cell technology in daily operations. The truck uses liquid hydrogen as a fuel which will be tested under real-life conditions.

Frédéric Derumeaux, CEO of VERVAEKE: ‘This test reinforces the partnership that has existed between VERVAEKE and Ineos Inovyn for many years. Our two companies share the same vision: to actively encourage technological innovation and use it to reduce our ecological footprint. We are delighted to have their confidence to collaborate on a groundbreaking project that promotes sustainability.’

The customer-trial fleet marks the next step to help decarbonize transportation using hydrogen-powered trucks.

