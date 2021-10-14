India’s first sub-compact SUV, Tata Punch, is also India’s safest car

Receives a 5-star safety rating of 16.453 from Global NCAP, highest adult occupant protection rating any vehicle has received in India

Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile brand, today announced that its most recent addition to its popular ‘New Forever’ range of SUVs, the Tata Punch, also India’s first sub-compact SUV has become the latest recipient of the 5-star rating (16.453) for adult occupant protection and 4-star rating (40.891) for child occupant protection from Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme. The Punch is third car from Tata Motors to receive this recognition after Altroz in January 2020 and Nexon in December 2018.

Designed across its studios in India, UK, and Italy, the Punch has been developed to herald the creation of an entirely new category – the sub-compact SUV, to address a growing customer need for a small in size but big on space, safety, performance and features.

Absolute Safety Features

Dual Airbags

ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control

Segment First Feature: Brake Sway Control – detects the tendency of instability during abrupt braking before the ABS kicks in to avoid vehicle swaying from the driving path

Front Fog Lamp with Cornering Function

Child Seat ISOFIX Anchor Points

Perimetric Alarm System

Reverse Parking Camera

Driver & Co-Driver Seat Belt Reminders

Tire Puncture repair Kit

Extensive use of High Strength Steel

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business, Tata Motors, said, “SUVs are the ideal solution for Indian customers as they offer a perfect balance of performance, comfort and durability suited for Indian roads. When we were developing the Punch, we were very clear that despite its compact size, we wanted to offer customers a holistic package. The Punch reinforces the four core pillars that define all Tata SUVs- Stunning Design, Versatile and Engaging Performance, Roomy and Spacious Interiors, and Absolute Safety. We are proud to have delivered yet another product that will be regarded as the safest passenger vehicle on Indian roads. This landmark achievement by Tata Motors is also a testament of the fact that the automotive industry in India is capable of delivering the highest global standards of safety in vehicles.”

According to Mr Rajendra Petkar, President & Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors, “We are delighted to offer yet another 5-star rated car from our stable – The Tata Punch. It is an Industry first achievement in the sub-compact SUV segment and a testimony to Tata Motors continued commitment and leadership on product safety. This achievement is in line with our philosophy that vehicle safety should be made accessible to all. Getting the GNCAP 5-star for vehicle program comes as an outcome of the relentless hard work put in by cross-functional teams across the organization, including our supplier partners. Together they have delivered yet another excellent package consisting of an outstanding structural integrity while deploying “digital first” strategy. The Company has dedicated itself to the mission of ‘Safe Bharat’ by developing innovative and safe mobility solutions and is committed to the mobility transformation through Connected, Electrified, Shared & Safe (CESS) approach.

Built on the proven and modern Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture, the PUNCH incorporate several industry first innovations to enhance both functionality and driving pleasure. Its tall stance, high ground clearance and commanding driving position provide an exhilarating driving experience even while navigating all the unexpected challenges that Indian roads offer. The class leading comfort, advanced infotainment and connectivity match the high expectations of the discerning Indian car-buyers.

SOURCE: Tata Motors