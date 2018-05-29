Important awards for Audi

“Auto Zeitung”: Audi A7 Sportback wins Design Trophy
More than 13,000 readers of “Auto Zeitung” cast their votes for the best new car designs in five classes in the Design Trophy competition. The new Audi A7 Sportback won in the “Sedans/ Station wagons/Minivans” category with 13.5 percent of the votes cast. The large four-door coupé also took third place in the overall “Champion of All Classes” standings. With this victory, Audi continues its Design Trophy success story. The R8 (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 13.4 – 12.6* [17.6 – 18.7 US mpg]; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 306 – 287* [492.5 – 461.9 g/mi] dominated the sports cars in 2016; in 2017 the A5 Sportback dominated the sedans.
(May 2018)
World Media Festival: two awards for Audi A8 films
The jury of the World Media Festival has honored two Audi films with the intermedia globe award: the full-length documentary “Making of the Audi A8”, produced for n-tv by Hamburg-based production company M4 Automotive, was presented with the GOLD award in the “Technology Documentation” category. The jury awarded Audi the silver prize in the “Web TV: product presentations” category for the Audi A8 Spiderman film, which attracted attention during the advance communication campaign for the world premiere of the Audi A8. The award ceremony took place during the 19th World Media Festival.
(May 2018)
“Automovil Panamericano Magazine”: Audi A3 selected as best compact sedan
The Audi A3 sedan has won the “Compact sedan” category of the Best Cars 2018 awards from Automovil Panamericano magazine of Mexico for the third consecutive time. For the first time this year, social media followers and fans of the magazine voted alongside readers.
(May 2018)
Car of the Year in Luxembourg: five prizes for Audi
Audi has won five prizes in the Car of the Year awards in Luxembourg. The A3 prevailed with around a quarter of the votes in the compact class. Second place went to the A8 in the luxury class, to the Q2 among compact SUVs and to the Q5 among the midsize SUVs. The Audi A5 Coupé took third place in the sports cars, convertibles & coupés segment. The automotive editorial staff of the Saint-Paul Luxembourg media company nominated the cars from the various categories and 21,000 readers voted on their rankings.
(April 2018)
Schibsted Motor Awards in Spain: victory for the Audi A8
The Audi A8 has been selected as one of the best full-size sedans of 2018 in the Schibsted Motor Awards in Spain. This competition was organized by the popular automotive portal Coches.net. Users could choose from more than 50 models in eight categories.
(April 2018)
Taiwan COTY Award: Audi A5 Sportback best sedan
The Audi A5 Sportback is the best large sedan of 2018. This was the verdict of the jury of the Taiwan Car of the Year Awards. The jury especially praised the elegant exterior design, high-tech features such as the Audi virtual cockpit and the superb driving dynamics of the car. The award is presented by “CarNews” magazine, the country’s most popular automotive magazine. Among the more than 30 jurors were automotive journalists as well as car enthusiasts, scholars and lifestyle journalists.
(April 2018)
MECOTY in Abu Dhabi: Audi with three wins
Audi achieved a triple victory in the Middle East Car of the Year (MECOTY) Awards in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates): The TT RS (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 8.4 – 8.2* [28.0 – 28.7 US mpg]; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 192 – 187* [309 – 300.9 g/mi]) was honored as best sports coupé; the RS 3 sedan (fuel consumption combined in l/100: 8.4 – 8.3* [28.0 – 28.3 US mpg]; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 191 – 188* [307.4 – 302.6 g/mi]) was named the best compact sports sedan; and the S5 (fuel consumption combined in l/100 km: 7.7 – 7.5* [30.5 – 31.4 US mpg]; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 174 – 170* [280.0 – 273.6 g/mi]) was chosen the best premium sports coupé. As a result, the brand with the four rings won in three of the five classes in which it competed. The 16 jurors – media representatives from several Middle East countries – had subjected the nominated cars to a multistage selection process over a period of ten months. The MECOTY took place in 2018 for the fifth time – and Audi has been the dominant brand among the list of previous winners.
(April 2018)
Car of the Year Award in Dubai: Audi wins with A8 and RS 5 Coupé
Double victory for Audi in the United Arab Emirates: The Audi A8 and RS 5 Coupé (fuel consumption, combined in l/100 km: 8.7 [27.0 US mpg]; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 197 [317 g/mi]) won their respective categories in the Car of the Year 2018 competition organized by “Wheels” magazine. The jury members assessed the 60 nominated models on the basis of test drives. They praised the wealth of new technologies in the Audi luxury sedan and the emotional sportiness and safety equipment in the coupé. This was the second victory in the region this year for the A8, after having been voted the best large premium sedan by “Automobile” magazine.
(March 2018)
* Fuel consumption and CO2 emission figures given in ranges depending on the tires/wheels used