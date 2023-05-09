Impacts on Iveco Group financial statements deriving from the announced transaction with Nikola Corporation

With reference to the announced transaction through which Iveco Group will assume full ownership from Nikola Corporation of the joint venture in Europe, Iveco Group will record a oneoff €44 million negative impact in its income statement for Q1 2023, qualified as “adjusting item” for the purpose of its adjusted metric

Furthermore, as shared in the joint press release with Nikola, Iveco Group forecasts to absorb the negative cash impact resulting from this transaction through cash flow generation, without changing its cash flow target for 2023.

SOURCE: Iveco Group