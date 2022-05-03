IIHS: Subaru BRZ, Toyota GR86 earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards

The Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86, both small cars, earn 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

Built on the same platform through a joint effort by the two manufacturers, the BRZ and the GR86 (formerly known as the Toyota 86) were redesigned for the 2022 model year after a one-year absence from the market.

To qualify for either of the Institute’s two awards in 2022, vehicles must earn good ratings in six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests. They must also be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.

For the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award, at least one good or acceptable headlight system must be available. For the higher-tier TOP SAFETY PICK+, good or acceptable headlights must be standard across all trims.

The sporty, two-door hatchbacks meet all the criteria for the highest award. Each is available with four different headlight systems that all earn good ratings. Vehicles equipped with an automatic transmission also come with a front crash prevention system that earns superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.

SOURCE: IIHS