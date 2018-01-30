IC bus introduces exclusive, purpose-built school bus camera technology

IC Bus now offers customers a purpose-built school bus camera solution that helps make the school bus driver’s job easier and safer. The IC Bus Full View Camera Technology™ by Rosco is now available for customers to order. The camera package is customizable on both CE Series and RE Series buses and was engineered specifically to meet the needs of the school bus driver and industry.

“We listened to our customers as part of our DriverFirst™ philosophy and they told us that they wanted a visual safety solution specific to school buses,” said Trish Reed, vice president & general manager, IC Bus. “IC Bus engineers teamed up with their counterparts at Rosco Vision Systems to co-develop the only purpose-built camera solution for school buses. We co-designed a unique product for IC Bus that transcends ‘off-the-shelf’ automotive solutions that do not address the blind spots of a large commercial vehicle. Instead we focused on providing a visual safety solution that offers the driver the best views to make the job of driving a school bus easier and safer.”

School bus operation conditions demand the highest level of awareness by the driver. The IC Bus Full View Camera Technology™ by Rosco features technology to reduce blind spots around the school bus, giving the driver a greater sense of security and peace-of-mind through the combination of camera technology and driver mirrors. Drivers will benefit from high-tech equipment that provides the driver with pertinent information and danger zone views based on any driving scenario to help avoid information overload. Customers can choose from several monitor options, including an integrated in rear view mirror and separate, free-standing monitor.

“It was important to IC Bus that we create a camera system that was purpose-built for a school bus, opposed to providing an off-the-shelf product designed for smaller, automotive applications,” added Reed. “As a leader in Uptime for the bus industry, IC Bus is proud to partner with Rosco to co-develop this unique camera solution that gives drivers accurate information to help reduce blind spots and allows them to feel more secure and stress-free while transporting our most precious cargo—school children.”

For more information on the IC Bus Full View Camera Technology™ by Rosco, visit an IC Bus dealer or www.icbus.com.

