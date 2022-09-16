IAA Transportation 2022, Hanover: HYVIA accelerates its deployment

- HYVIA participates in the IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany, from 20 to 25 September 2022, next to the Renault booth (E70 – Hall 13). The brand exhibits, for the first time at a major car show, its whole range of hydrogen-powered vehicles: Master Van H2-TECH, Master City Bus H2-TECH (in a sublimated version), and Master Chassis Cab H2-TECH, as well as H2 refueling station and fuel cell prototypes.
- HYVIA is initiating tests of Master Van H2-TECH with innovative partners like:
- CHRONOPOST, French leader in express delivery, ENGIE, a global reference in low-carbon energy and services, ORANGE, one of the leaders in telecommunications services in France and around the world, as well as EQUANS, world leader in multi-technical services
- In Germany: HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG, a major European logistics company, PACKETA, a digital platform for e-commerce and solutions for parcel delivery across the world, and MAXIMATOR HYDROGEN GmbH, leading provider and developer of hydrogen refueling stations and H2 technologies.
- Concerning the Master City Bus H2-TECH:
- The distribution network is taking shape with partners such as PVI (France), MELLOR (Sweden, Norway and Finland), TRIBUS (Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium and Luxembourg) and QIBUS (Italy).
- The first pilot customers: RATP Dev, a major player in passenger transport in Europe, B.E. GREEN, a pioneer in zero-emission bus rental in France, MILLA, a pioneer in autonomous buses in France, and STROOMLIJN, a public transport specialist in Netherlands.
- Conversion projects on Master Chassis Cab H2-TECH are progressing in particular for refrigerated, tipper, bucket or large volume versions.
- Last but not least, a strategic asset of our ecosystem: after-sales is being set up with the training and preparation of pilot dealers in Europe.
“Just over a year after the creation of HYVIA, here we are at the IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany, a country at the leading edge of H2 mobility deployment. On this occasion, we are presenting our three hydrogen vehicles which are gradually coming on the roads, with solutions and services from the unique ecosystem we offer. We thank the many innovative and valuable partners who trust us. The challenge of hydrogen mobility is considerable! To illustrate this objective, this summer we also partnered with the Alpine F1 Team during the French Formula 1 Grand Prix to exchange and share the technological challenges of hydrogen mobility that await us. The energy transition and our enthusiasm are our driving forces in meeting these challenges.”
David Holderbach, CEO HYVIA
