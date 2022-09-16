IAA Transportation 2022, Hanover: HYVIA accelerates its deployment

“Just over a year after the creation of HYVIA, here we are at the IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany, a country at the leading edge of H2 mobility deployment. On this occasion, we are presenting our three hydrogen vehicles which are gradually coming on the roads, with solutions and services from the unique ecosystem we offer. We thank the many innovative and valuable partners who trust us. The challenge of hydrogen mobility is considerable! To illustrate this objective, this summer we also partnered with the Alpine F1 Team during the French Formula 1 Grand Prix to exchange and share the technological challenges of hydrogen mobility that await us. The energy transition and our enthusiasm are our driving forces in meeting these challenges.”

David Holderbach, CEO HYVIA