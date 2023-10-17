Hyzon Motors deploys first hydrogen-powered waste collection truck in commercial trial with Remondis

Hyzon Motors Inc., a high-power hydrogen fuel cell technology developer and global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles, today announced the commercial trial deployment of its first Heavy Rigid fuel cell electric waste collection truck to REMONDIS Australia, one of the world’s largest recycling, service, and water companies

Hyzon Motors Inc., a high-power hydrogen fuel cell technology developer and global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles, today announced the commercial trial deployment of its first Heavy Rigid fuel cell electric waste collection truck to REMONDIS Australia, one of the world’s largest recycling, service, and water companies.

REMONDIS operates 39 business locations around Australia, servicing more than 24,000 commercial, industrial, and municipal customers.

The waste collection truck will service the Wollongong and Shellharbour municipalities, operating from REMONDIS’s Wollongong facility in New South Wales. The commercial trial is expected to convert to a full purchase of the vehicle if certain trial performance targets are successfully achieved.

Hyzon has developed its Heavy Rigid truck locally as a global platform, adaptable for international markets with a multitude of vehicle use cases, such as garbage compactors, tilt trays, and flatbed trucks.

The vehicle is Australian Design Rules (ADR) compliant and fully registered for operation on Australian roads.

Development of the Heavy Rigid program in Australia has allowed Hyzon to tap into highly skilled local engineering and technical knowledge to build a team, process, and product for Hyzon’s global and domestic markets.

Managing Director Hyzon Motors Australia, John Edgley, said today’s announcement was an exciting step for Hyzon’s operations and the decarbonisation of Australia’s transport sector.

“We’re making it very clear that we’ve got a road ready truck now, that’s been designed locally, that’s gone into commercial trial today,” said Mr Edgley.

“Hyzon is building zero emission solutions right here in Australia, drawing on Hyzon’s global fuel cell footprint, using local skills, employing local people.

“We expect this trial to demonstrate Hyzon’s capability to deliver a world class zero emissions truck with class leading performance and a new world of zero emissions benefits. Together with Remondis we will build confidence for the trucking sector to accelerate the transition to zero emissions.

“We believe hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles will play a vital role in the decarbonisation of the transport sector and be a key component of Australia and New Zealand’s fuel security strategy into the future,” said Mr Edgley.

Hyzon’s heavy-duty waste collection truck was designed against the industry benchmark of a 200-kilometre range and 1500 bin lifts per working day.

The truck has been developed in partnership with Superior Pak, Australia’s leading manufacturer of world class mobile waste collection and compaction equipment.

Incorporating global market requirements and standards into the design philosophy has allowed the truck to be easily adaptable not only to international markets, but also to a multitude of use cases.

Last year Hyzon announced the development of Australia’s first purpose-built assembly plant in Melbourne’s South-East, to locally produce hydrogen-powered trucks.

SOURCE: Hyzon Motors