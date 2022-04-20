Hyzon Australia home to green hydrogen refuelling depot

Hyzon Motors Australia announced today plans to build a green hydrogen refuelling depot at their regional headquarters in Melbourne, Australia

The commercial scale green hydrogen depot will support Hyzon’s rapidly growing manufacturing footprint in the region, to supply hydrogen to new customers, and to further demonstrate the commercial viability of “behind the fence” hydrogen to decarbonise fleet operations.

In partnership with the RACV, hydrogen specialists ENGV, and others, Hyzon is working through the design, planning, permitting and development process for the green hydrogen depot with expectations to have it online late in 2023.

Hyzon is currently delivering a first order of hydrogen powered vehicles for RACV-owned subsidiary Nationwide Group, the first order of such vehicles for a Towing company in Australia. These vehicles are the first customers for the planned green hydrogen depot.

RACV is developing the green energy strategy for Hyzon’s Noble Park site. It is anticipated the green hydrogen refuelling depot will be powered, at least in part by onsite solar generation installed and operated by RACV Solar, one of Australia’s largest and fastest growing solar energy companies.

Victorian Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Lily D ’Ambrosio MP, today visited Hyzon Motor’s Noble Park site to officially open the manufacturing facility and announce the development of the green hydrogen refuelling depot.

“Green hydrogen is a key part of our plan to halve emissions by 2030”, Minister D ‘Ambrosio said.

“We’re creating jobs in new industries as we lead Australia’s clean energy transition.”

Hyzon Motors Global CEO, Craig Knight, said that today’s announcement sent a strong message that Hyzon was playing a key role in Australia’s energy transition.

“Our hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles will play a key role in the decarbonisation of the transport sector and be a key component of Australia’s fuel security strategy for the future,” Knight said.

Hyzon Motors Managing Director ANZ, John Edgley, said that “hydrogen availability for heavy duty vehicle refuelling is the key missing infrastructure link in Australia for the industry, and investments like this one today underpin the creation of local hydrogen communities, essential to build into the promise of the hydrogen economy.”

“We are focused on generating new local jobs, new and sustainable local manufacturing facilities, and a fundamental transformation of fuel supply to green and local,” Edgley said.

CEO of Nationwide Group Michael Stephenson said “As Australia’s largest towing and roadside assistance company, we are always working to be at the forefront of fleet innovation.

“We are excited to explore how hydrogen can play a part of road transport in Australia. This trial will give us an opportunity to test hydrogen vehicles in a real-world test for towing and transport and we’re thrilled to be part of this new industry leading partnership.”

Business Development Manager for ENGV, Gemma Harrison said ENGV was thrilled to work with HYZON and RACV on renewable hydrogen production and refuelling infrastructure in Melbourne.

“Along with our global technology partners, we are continuing our contribution to the growth of the Australian renewable hydrogen industry, “Ms Harrison said.

“By deploying and servicing hydrogen infrastructure to support the transition to zero-emission transport and a clean energy future, ultimately reducing global emissions and providing local resources to support such projects.

SOURCE: Hyzon Motors