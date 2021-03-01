Hyundai’s Dynamic Voice Recognition System

Learn about Hyundai’s journey to develop their Dynamic Voice Recognition system for select models of the all-new 2021 Elantra and Elantra Hybrid in North America. Powered by Houndify, the Dynamic Voice Recognition system makes the driving experience safer, easier, and more convenient by providing drivers with access to cloud-based information from hundreds of knowledge domains, all hands-free.

Some supported queries include:

“Do I need an umbrella today?”

“Is it going to rain in San Francisco next week?”

“Find me Asian restaurants within five miles that are not Thai”

“I need coffee”

“When is the next Super Bowl?”

“How is Apple’s stock doing?”

