Hyundai Santa Fe named ‘Supreme Winner’ at 2025 Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year Awards

The Santa Fe stood out for its exceptional driving experience, interior flexibility, design approach and hybrid powertrains. The judges remarked on the Santa Fe’s “spacious interior” and its “futuristic and very distinctive design”, highlighting that “the comfort on board is at the level of premium cars”.

Combined with its impressive value for money, its broad breadth of capabilities when it comes to safety, ease of use, practicality, performance, efficiency, and refinement, the Santa Fe reinforced its status as an SUV leader in the global market.