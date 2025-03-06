Hyundai Santa Fe named ‘Supreme Winner’ at 2025 Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year Awards

Hyundai Motor Company today announced that the all-new Hyundai Santa Fe has been named the ‘Supreme Winner’ at the 2025 Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year (WWCOTY) Awards. The globally recognized WWCOTY ‘Supreme Winner’ title is awarded by the only all-female jury in the international automotive industry.
What WWCOTY Awards has the Hyundai Santa Fe won?
The Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year Awards jury consists of 82 automotive journalists from 55 countries across five continents. They named the Hyundai Santa Fe winner of the Large SUV category after careful analysis and thorough evaluation, with the judging criteria and list of the Hyundai Santa Fe’s key attributes including:
|• Safety
|• Performance
|• Quality
|• Comfort
|• Technology
|• Efficiency
|• Design
|• Environmental impact
|• Ease of driving
|• Value for money
The Hyundai Santa Fe progressed to the final round of judging for overall honors following initial success in the first round, with 80 other competitor vehicles included in the judging process.
Why did the Hyundai Santa Fe win the WWCOTY 2025 ‘Supreme Winner’ title?
The Santa Fe stood out for its exceptional driving experience, interior flexibility, design approach and hybrid powertrains. The judges remarked on the Santa Fe’s “spacious interior” and its “futuristic and very distinctive design”, highlighting that “the comfort on board is at the level of premium cars”.
Combined with its impressive value for money, its broad breadth of capabilities when it comes to safety, ease of use, practicality, performance, efficiency, and refinement, the Santa Fe reinforced its status as an SUV leader in the global market.
What other awards has the Hyundai Santa Fe won?
This WWCOTY ‘Supreme Winner’ award is the latest in a growing list of global accolades the Hyundai Santa Fe has already achieved, including:
|• SUV of the Year – TopGear.com
|• International Design Excellence Awards
|• Car of the Year – Carwow
|• iF Design Awards
|• Midsize SUV – J.D. Power U.S. APEAL
|• Red Dot Design Awards
Hyundai Santa Fe 2025 WWCOTY 2025 – key takeaways
The Hyundai Santa Fe’s success in the 2025 WWCOTY Awards as Supreme Winner and the best Large SUV reflects Hyundai Motor’s dedication to crafting vehicles that focus on what its customers want, appealing to a wide range of perspectives and preferences. These awards showcase the Santa Fe’s global appeal and its resonance with women worldwide.
SOURCE: Hyundai