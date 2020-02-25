Hyundai releases interior image of the all-new i20

The all-new i20 will have two digital screens, new colour combinations and bold, full-width horizontal blades across the front interior of the vehicle. Hyundai revealed these details and more in a new image of the car’s interior ahead of its world premiere at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

The cockpit of the all-new i20 feels wide and airy. One of the most prominent design features are the horizontal blades stretching left-to-right across a high, prominent dashboard, which contain the air vents. The elegantly-sculpted doors, inspired by shapes found in nature, give it a sensuous feel. Integrated ambient lighting technology allows for a pleasant light at night, and the colour accents match throughout the interior.

The all-new i20 is available with three different interior trims: Black Mono, Black & Gray, and Black Mono & Yellow Green.

Two 10.25’’ screens for upgraded connectivity

The all-new i20 features two digital screens to accommodate its upgraded connectivity features. Behind the steering wheel is a 10.25-inch digital cluster with a key colour that changes based on the selected drive mode – blue for Normal, green for Eco, and orange for Sport. To the right of the steering wheel, mounted high in the visual centre is a 10.25-inch centre AVN (audio/video/navigation) touchscreen.

Integrated into the AVN touchscreen are a range of new connectivity features never before seen in the i20, including Hyundai Bluelink Telematics. Among these are Hyundai LIVE services, which include real-time traffic and weather data, information about nearby fuel stations including fuel prices and parking spaces, and online voice recognition. Further Bluelink services include Find My Car, remote lock services, navigation to local points of interest, vehicle alarm information, and maintenance reports.

In addition, the all-new i20 is fully compatible with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, wireless in combination with the 8” Display Audio. A wireless charging pad is available as well.

A new Bose audio system consisting of eight strategically-placed speakers, including a subwoofer, delivers a premium-quality sound.

SOURCE: Hyundai