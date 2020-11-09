Hyundai plans thrilling cadence of seven N and N Line performance models through 2022

Hyundai today announced an exciting, sustained cadence of seven new N and N Line models in sports, sedan and SUV segments through the 2022 calendar year. This steady flow of sensational new N brand performance models will include variants in each major vehicle category, including three purist N models and four N Line models. Offering N models in each of these categories ensures that enthusiasts from every walk of life will enjoy driving an exciting new N model. Elantra N will be the next N brand model to be revealed for the U.S.

The N brand family has currently revealed the Veloster N, Sonata N Line and Elantra N Line, with the remaining four N brand models to be unveiled in the near future. Early consumer research feedback on these future N models has been very positive.

“I’m proud of what our talented N brand engineers, designers and product development teams have in store for enthusiast customers. Hyundai is committed to developing exciting, heart-charging N models in varied segments that reflect our passion to indulge enthusiasts. We’re confident that enthusiasts will relish the agility and performance of our new N Line models”, said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America.

SOURCE: Hyundai