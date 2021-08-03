Hyundai Motor and Vitra Design Museum present ‘Hello, Robot. Design between Human and Machine’

‘Hello, Robot. Design between Human and Machine’ opens at Hyundai Motorstudio Busan from Aug. 3 as its Asia debut in collaboration with the Vitra Design Museum

Hyundai Motor Company, in collaboration with the Vitra Design Museum, has launched today an exhibition titled, “Hello, Robot. Design between Human and Machine,” at the Hyundai Motorstudio Busan.

As the Asia debut of the meaningful showcase that is held throughout various Hyundai Motorstudio locations worldwide from 2021 through 2023, the event in Busan features over 200 exhibits that explore the myriad relationships between humans and machines, with a focus on how design harmonizes the diverse challenges and relationships in the contemporary human-machine nexus.

“Through the ‘Hello, Robot. Design between Human and Machine’ exhibition in partnership with the Vitra Design Museum, Hyundai Motor Company aims to reflect on important ideas, including future mobility, revolutionary customer experiences, eco-consciousness and sustainable lifestyle,” said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice president and Head of Customer Experience Division at Hyundai Motor.

“We will showcase our commitment to reinventing people’s everyday mobility needs and facilitating human progress through our growing investments in robotics technology and innovative mobility solutions.”

“Hello, Robot. Design between Human and Machine” explores the broad spectrum of robotics technology that increasingly enhances our daily lives and showcases designs that influence the evolving interfaces between humans and machines. Since its debut in 2017, the exhibition has toured Europe and now makes its first appearance in Asia through Hyundai Motor’s partnership with the Vitra Design Museum.

The 200 exhibits are displayed in six exhibition halls: Science and Fiction; Programmed for Work; Friend and Helper; Becoming One; Robotics Lab of Hyundai Motor Group & Boston Dynamics; and Robotics Lab of Hyundai Motor Group: Design of Future Life with AR.

They are curated into 14 thematic questions illuminating the current state of robotics technology and its expansive roles in contemporary society, offering concrete renderings of how design – as a mediator between humans and machines – has both traditionally and foreseeably impacted the complex dynamics between them and shaped our worldly interactions and communications vis-a-vis the machinery of technology.

By highlighting beyond the simple forms and functions of design to widen visitors’ vistas of conceptualizing design, “Hello, Robot. Design between Human and Machine” serves as a timely invitation to ruminate on some of the vital questions facing the progress of humanity.

On display are state-of-the-art robotics technology developed by Hyundai Motor, including the wearable robot for paraplegics Medical Exoskeleton and autonomous service robot DAL-e. Two robots developed by Boston Dynamics (now part of Hyundai Motor Group) will also join the exhibit: the Atlas, the world’s most dynamic humanoid robot that can do everything from dancing to gymnastics, and Spot, a four-legged robot that is agile and mobile enough to move over many different types of terrain.

Alongside these robots, visitors can revel in immersive media art featuring ingenious visual effects developed by Lovot Lab, which is currently operating on Hyundai Motor’s open innovation platform ZER01NE.

In addition, there is an array of virtual-reality artworks for which artists took inspirations from prototype robots developed by the Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Lab to creatively reinterpret them using augmented-reality technology.

Following its Asia debut in Busan, “Hello, Robot. Design between Human and Machine” will meet the public at the Hyundai Motorstudio Beijing. Additional collaborations by Hyundai Motor and the Vitra Design Museum will be held at various Hyundai Motorstudio locations worldwide and announced at a later date.

Launched in July 2021, the partnership between Hyundai Motor Company and the Vitra Design Museum will continue through 2023. The two sides will closely collaborate to introduce several exhibitions spotlighting today’s pertinent questions and issues, encompassing future technology, mobility and sustainability.

SOURCE: Hyundai