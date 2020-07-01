Hyundai Motor America reports June and Q2 2020 sales

Hyundai Motor America reported total June sales of 50,135 units, a 22% decrease compared with June 2019. Retail sales grew 6% despite the ongoing economic challenges. It is the second straight month the company has recorded increasing year-over-year retail sales. Fleet sales were down 93% and represented only 2% of total volume.

Hyundai sold 48,935 retail units in June, with SUVs representing 69% of the total retail mix. Hyundai SUV retail sales grew 34% with the flagship SUV Palisade establishing a new overall and retail monthly sales record. Santa Fe retail sales were up 14% and Kona retail sales increased by 1%.

For the second quarter, Hyundai sold 141,722 total units, a 24% decline and 134,122 retail units, a 5% decline compared with Q2 2019. During the first half of the year, Hyundai sold 272,597 total units, an 18% decline and 248,184 retail units, a 3% decline compared with the first half of 2019.

June Sales Summary

Jun-20 Jun-19 2020 YTD 2019 YTD Hyundai 50,135 64,202 272,597 333,328

“Thanks to our dealers’ quick action to meet an uptick in customer demand, Hyundai enjoyed the second straight month of increased retail sales,” said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. “We achieved the highest retail market share gains on the year through May. By continuing to manage incentive spending responsibly and well below the industry average, I fully anticipate outperforming the market again.”

June Product and Corporate Activities

Wards 10 Best Interiors: Venue was named to the prestigious Wards 10 Best Interiors list for its creative and expressive interior design.

Venue was named to the prestigious Wards 10 Best Interiors list for its creative and expressive interior design. D. Power IQS Recognition: The J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS) ranked Hyundai Tucson as the best compact SUV in initial quality and the Hyundai Veloster also earned the top score in the compact sporty car vehicle segment.

The J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS) ranked Hyundai Tucson as the best compact SUV in initial quality and the Hyundai Veloster also earned the top score in the compact sporty car vehicle segment. Preventing Hot Car Deaths: Heading into summer, Hyundai is reminding everyone to check the rear seats when exiting a vehicle. The company is also making its Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) door-logic system standard on most of its new vehicles by 2022.

Heading into summer, Hyundai is reminding everyone to check the rear seats when exiting a vehicle. The company is also making its Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) door-logic system standard on most of its new vehicles by 2022. Hyundai Venue Buyers: An analysis of Venue buyers found that it is appealing to younger generations while also attracting female buyers.

An analysis of Venue buyers found that it is appealing to younger generations while also attracting female buyers. Refreshed Santa Fe: Hyundai Motor Company unveiled the global design of its upcoming refreshed Santa Fe, showcasing charismatic styling and value-added features.

Hyundai Motor Company unveiled the global design of its upcoming refreshed Santa Fe, showcasing charismatic styling and value-added features. Rhode Island School of Design Partnership: Hyundai Motor Group and Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) announced a research collaboration to examine relationships among natural and built environments in order to propose new directions for the future of mobility.

Model Sales

Vehicle Jun-20 Jun-19 2020 YTD 2019 YTD Accent 1,239 2,632 8,294 14,906 Elantra 7,561 16,540 48,450 84,971 Ioniq 868 1,607 5,438 7,599 Kona 5,943 6,341 30,767 37,089 Nexo 12 21 76 119 Palisade 8,169 383 36,455 383 Santa Fe 8,376 14,335 43,429 67,571 Sonata 5,407 8,379 30,289 47,132 Tucson 10,216 12,825 57,941 65,954 Veloster 806 1,139 4,287 7,604 Venue 1,538 0 7,171 0

SOURCE: Hyundai Motor America