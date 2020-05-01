Hyundai Motor America reports April 2020 sales and extends consumer benefits

Hyundai Motor America reported total April sales of 33,968 units, a 39% decrease compared with April 2019. Retail sales declined 28%, while fleet sales were down 74% and represented 10% of total volume. Monthly sales results were better than early industry predictions that forecasted an 80% decline in April.

Hyundai sold 30,468 retail units in April, up 6% compared with March 2020. Hyundai’s SUVs represented 67% of the total retail mix. Tucson was the strongest performing Hyundai model with retail sales increasing 7% year-over-year.

Tucson achieved a significant milestone in April, exceeding 1 million total sales in the U.S. First introduced in 2004, Tucson has gone on to be one of Hyundai’s most popular vehicles and was the second highest selling model in 2019. Now in its third generation, Tucson continues to attract buyers with its refreshed designed and extensive comfort, safety and technology features.

April Sales Summary

Apr-20 Apr-19 2020 YTD 2019 YTD Hyundai 33,968 55,420 164,843 203,005

“The COVID-19 global pandemic significantly disrupted the U.S. auto industry in April, but Hyundai sales showed some resiliency thanks to the ingenuity of our dealers and being first to market with robust customer assistance programs,” said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. “Sales varied significantly across regions. We focused on supporting sales in areas that transitioned from showroom retail to digital and contactless retail sales and service. We look forward to supporting our dealers and customers as cities, counties and states slowly re-open and we begin returning to work after this tragic pandemic.”

SOURCE: Hyundai