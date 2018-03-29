Honda: Production, sales and export results in February, 2018

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of February 2018.
Worldwide Production
|February 2018
|Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Feb. 2018)
|Units
|vs.’17
|Units
|vs.’17
|Japan
|74,353
|+7.6%
|136,046
|+3.1%
|Outside of Japan
|333,513
|-4.0%
|745,852
|+7.0%
|Worldwide Total
|407,866
|-2.1%
|881,898
|+6.3%
Production Outside of Japan
|February 2018
|Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Feb. 2018)
|Units
|vs.’17
|Units
|vs.’17
|North America
|162,234
|+2.6%
|335,185
|+5.9%
|(USA)
|109,978
|+5.0%
|222,999
|+7.5%
|Europe
|14,615
|+0.3%
|30,806
|+3.1%
|Asia
|141,123
|-12.5%
|348,334
|+7.1%
|(China)
|80,974
|-13.8%
|217,673
|+10.9%
|Others
|15,541
|+16.3%
|31,527
|+22.5%
|Overseas Total
|333,513
|-4.0%
|745,852
|+7.0%
Production in Japan for the month of February 2018 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in six months (since August 2017).
Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in 10 months (since April 2017).
Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in 10 months (since April 2017).
Sales in the Japanese Market
|Vehicle type
|February 2018
|Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Feb. 2018)
|Units
|vs.’17
|Units
|vs.’17
|Registrations
|35,981
|+5.0%
|64,073
|-0.8%
|Mini-Vehicles
|32,768
|+0.9%
|61,085
|-0.9%
|Honda Brand Total
|68,749
|+3.0%
|125,158
|-0.9%
Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of February 2018 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in three months (since November 2017).
New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in six months (since August 2017).
Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months (since December 2017).
＜Vehicle registrations – excluding mini-vehicles＞
FIT was the industry’s fifth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of February 2018 with sales of 8,389 units. FREED was the industry’s seventh best-selling car with sales of 8,144 units.
＜Mini-vehicles – under 660cc＞
N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of February 2018 with sales of 22,006 units. N-WGN was the industry’s 10th best-selling car with sales of 6,476 units.
Exports from Japan
|February 2018
|Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Feb. 2018)
|Units
|vs.’17
|Units
|vs.’17
|North America
|6,714
|+102.2%
|9,752
|+85.2%
|（USA)
|6,678
|+104.1%
|9,662
|+86.6%
|Europe
|2,521
|+8.2%
|6,384
|+52.4%
|Asia
|878
|-17.2%
|2,257
|+42.1%
|Others
|1,153
|+11.5%
|1,891
|+17.7%
|Total
|11,266
|+45.4%
|20,284
|+60.3%
Total exports from Japan in February 2018 experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since January 2018).