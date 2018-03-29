Home > News Releases > Honda: Production, sales and export results in February, 2018

Honda: Production, sales and export results in February, 2018

March 29, 2018

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of February 2018.

Worldwide Production

February 2018 Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Feb. 2018)
Units vs.’17 Units vs.’17
Japan 74,353 +7.6% 136,046 +3.1%
Outside of Japan 333,513 -4.0% 745,852 +7.0%
Worldwide Total 407,866 -2.1% 881,898 +6.3%

Production Outside of Japan

February 2018 Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Feb. 2018)
Units vs.’17 Units vs.’17
North America 162,234 +2.6% 335,185 +5.9%
 (USA) 109,978 +5.0% 222,999 +7.5%
Europe 14,615 +0.3% 30,806 +3.1%
Asia 141,123 -12.5% 348,334 +7.1%
(China) 80,974 -13.8% 217,673 +10.9%
Others 15,541 +16.3% 31,527 +22.5%
Overseas Total 333,513 -4.0% 745,852 +7.0%

Production in Japan for the month of February 2018 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in six months (since August 2017).

Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in 10 months (since April 2017).

Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in 10 months (since April 2017).

Sales in the Japanese Market

Vehicle type February 2018 Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Feb. 2018)
Units vs.’17 Units vs.’17
Registrations 35,981 +5.0% 64,073 -0.8%
Mini-Vehicles 32,768 +0.9% 61,085 -0.9%
Honda Brand Total 68,749 +3.0% 125,158 -0.9%

Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of February 2018 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in three months (since November 2017).

New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in six months (since August 2017).

Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months (since December 2017).

＜Vehicle registrations – excluding mini-vehicles＞
FIT was the industry’s fifth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of February 2018 with sales of 8,389 units. FREED was the industry’s seventh best-selling car with sales of 8,144 units.

＜Mini-vehicles – under 660cc＞
N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of February 2018 with sales of 22,006 units. N-WGN was the industry’s 10th best-selling car with sales of 6,476 units.

Exports from Japan

February 2018 Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Feb. 2018)
Units vs.’17 Units vs.’17
North America 6,714 +102.2% 9,752 +85.2%
（USA) 6,678 +104.1% 9,662 +86.6%
Europe 2,521 +8.2% 6,384 +52.4%
Asia 878 -17.2% 2,257 +42.1%
Others 1,153 +11.5% 1,891 +17.7%
Total 11,266 +45.4% 20,284 +60.3%

Total exports from Japan in February 2018 experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since January 2018).

