Honda: Production, sales and export results in February, 2018

Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of February 2018 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in three months (since November 2017).

New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in six months (since August 2017).

Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months (since December 2017).

＜Vehicle registrations – excluding mini-vehicles＞

FIT was the industry’s fifth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of February 2018 with sales of 8,389 units. FREED was the industry’s seventh best-selling car with sales of 8,144 units.

＜Mini-vehicles – under 660cc＞

N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of February 2018 with sales of 22,006 units. N-WGN was the industry’s 10th best-selling car with sales of 6,476 units.