Honda: Production, sales and export results for June, 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of June 2023
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of June 2023.
World Production
|June 2023
|YOY
|Jan.- Jun. 2023
|YOY
|Japan
|56,533
|85.4%
|327,400
|104.8%
|Outside of Japan
|315,304
|98.1%
|1,690,356
|105.5%
|Total
|371,837
|95.9%
|2,017,756
|105.4%
Production in Main Regions
|North America
|138,315
|123.8%
|767,121
|127.0%
|USA
|91,312
|118.0%
|510,909
|124.0%
|Asia
|170,558
|83.2%
|883,900
|91.6%
|China
|131,087
|80.7%
|617,638
|87.7%
June 2023
- Production in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 5 months
- Production outside Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 4 months
- Worldwide production: 1st YOY decrease in 4 months
The First Half of Calendar Year 2023
- Production in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 4 years
- Production outside Japan: 1st YOY increase in 2 years
- Worldwide production: 1st YOY increase in 2 years
Sales in the Japanese Market
|June 2023
|YOY
|Jan.- Jun. 2023
|YOY
|Total
|43,245
|89.3%
|282,007
|97.0%
|Registrations
|21,078
|89.7%
|123,897
|92.9%
|Mini-vehicles
|22,167
|89.0%
|158,110
|100.5%
June 2023
- Total sales in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months
- New vehicle registrations: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months
The First Half of Calendar Year 2023
- Total sales in Japan: 2nd consecutive year of YOY decrease
- New vehicle registrations: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY increase in 2 years
Exports from Japan
|May 2023
|YOY
|Jan.- May 2023
|YOY
|Total
|7,571
|90.1%
|37,539
|103.9%
|North America
|334
|ー
|1,848
|308.0%
|USA
|334
|ー
|1,761
|293.5%
|Asia
|847
|2065.9%
|2,984
|229.2%
|Europe
|4,037
|57.5%
|24,964
|87.3%
|Others
|2,353
|175.1%
|7,743
|137.3%
June 2023
- Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 3 months
The First Half of Calendar Year 2023
- Total exports from Japan: 2nd consecutive year of YOY increase
SOURCE: Honda