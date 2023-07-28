Honda: Production, sales and export results for June, 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of June 2023.

World Production

June 2023YOYJan.- Jun. 2023YOY
Japan56,53385.4%327,400104.8%
Outside of Japan315,30498.1%1,690,356105.5%
Total371,83795.9%2,017,756105.4%

Production in Main Regions

North America138,315123.8%767,121127.0%
USA91,312118.0%510,909124.0%
Asia170,55883.2%883,90091.6%
China131,08780.7%617,63887.7%

June 2023

  • Production in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 5 months
  • Production outside Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 4 months
  • Worldwide production: 1st YOY decrease in 4 months

The First Half of Calendar Year 2023

  • Production in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 4 years
  • Production outside Japan: 1st YOY increase in 2 years
  • Worldwide production: 1st YOY increase in 2 years

Sales in the Japanese Market

June 2023YOYJan.- Jun. 2023YOY
Total43,24589.3%282,00797.0%
Registrations21,07889.7%123,89792.9%
Mini-vehicles22,16789.0%158,110100.5%

June 2023

  • Total sales in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months
  • New vehicle registrations: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months

The First Half of Calendar Year 2023

  • Total sales in Japan: 2nd consecutive year of YOY decrease
  • New vehicle registrations: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY increase in 2 years

Exports from Japan

May 2023YOYJan.- May 2023YOY
Total7,57190.1%37,539103.9%
North America3341,848308.0%
USA3341,761293.5%
Asia8472065.9%2,984229.2%
Europe4,03757.5%24,96487.3%
Others2,353175.1%7,743137.3%

June 2023

  • Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 3 months

The First Half of Calendar Year 2023

  • Total exports from Japan: 2nd consecutive year of YOY increase

SOURCE: Honda

