Honda: Production, sales and export results for August, 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of August 2023.
World Production
|August 2023
|YOY
|Aug. -22
|Jan.- Aug. 2023
|YOY
|Japan
|51,162
|116.7%
|43,827
|437,534
|104.8%
|Outside of Japan
|287,272
|94.5%
|303,834
|2,199,762
|100.5%
|Total
|338,434
|97.3%
|347,661
|2,637,296
|101.2%
Production in Main Regions
|North America
|148,842
|122.1%
|121,918
|1,018,090
|128.9%
|USA
|99,271
|111.6%
|88,914
|672,259
|124.4%
|Asia
|130,607
|75.1%
|173,895
|1,127,488
|83.4%
|China
|88,847
|69.1%
|128,631
|778,960
|77.7%
August 2023
- Production in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 3 months
- Production outside Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Worldwide production: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
Sales in the Japanese Market
|August 2023
|YOY
|Aug. -22
|Jan.- Aug. 2023
|YOY
|Total
|40,560
|107.6%
|37,688
|370,211
|97.7%
|Registrations
|17,876
|84.5%
|21,149
|165,331
|91.9%
|Mini-vehicles
|22,684
|137.2%
|16,539
|204,880
|102.9%
August 2023
- Total sales in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 3 months
- New vehicle registrations: 4th consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY increase in 3 months
Exports from Japan
|August 2023
|YOY
|Aug. -22
|Jan.- Aug. 2023
|YOY
|Total
|5,644
|100.1%
|5,637
|49,110
|95.6%
|North America
|328
|ー
|1
|2,496
|414.6%
|USA
|328
|ー
|1
|2,409
|400.2%
|Asia
|817
|1150.7%
|71
|4,431
|304.1%
|Europe
|3,152
|65.7%
|4,796
|31,642
|77.4%
|Others
|1,347
|175.2%
|769
|10,541
|125.1%
August 2023
- Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY increase in 3 months
SOURCE: Honda