Honda: Production, sales and export results for August, 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of August 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of August 2023.

World Production

August 2023YOY
Aug. -22Jan.- Aug. 2023YOY
Japan51,162116.7%43,827437,534104.8%
Outside of Japan287,27294.5%303,8342,199,762100.5%
Total338,43497.3%347,6612,637,296101.2%

Production in Main Regions

North America148,842122.1%121,9181,018,090128.9%
USA99,271111.6%88,914672,259124.4%
Asia130,60775.1%173,8951,127,48883.4%
China88,84769.1%128,631778,96077.7%

August 2023

  • Production in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 3 months
  • Production outside Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • Worldwide production: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease

Sales in the Japanese Market

August 2023YOY
Aug. -22Jan.- Aug. 2023YOY
Total40,560107.6%37,688370,21197.7%
Registrations17,87684.5%21,149165,33191.9%
Mini-vehicles22,684137.2%16,539204,880102.9%

August 2023

  • Total sales in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 3 months
  • New vehicle registrations: 4th consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY increase in 3 months

Exports from Japan

August 2023YOYAug. -22Jan.- Aug. 2023YOY
Total5,644100.1%5,63749,11095.6%
North America32812,496414.6%
USA32812,409400.2%
Asia8171150.7%714,431304.1%
Europe3,15265.7%4,79631,64277.4%
Others1,347175.2%76910,541125.1%

August 2023

  • Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY increase in 3 months

SOURCE: Honda

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here