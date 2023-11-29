Honda named #1 mainstream brand in residual values for third straight year – four models named to ALG’s annual top retained value list

Civic, Accord, CR-V and Passport each win their segments in residual value

Honda is projected to retain higher value after three years of ownership than any other mainstream auto brand according to ALG, an industry leader in forecasting new vehicle depreciation. ALG recognized Honda for continuing to deliver industry-leading value to its customers.

In addition to Honda’s recognition as the Best Mass Market Brand, the Honda Civic, Accord, CR-V and Passport return to ALG’s list of model level Residual Value Award winners, as these models lead the pack within their respective segments.

Civic : most fun-to-drive and technologically advanced Civic in the model’s 50-year history received a 3rd straight ALG residual value award in the Compact Car segment.

Accord : with a sleeker design and more advanced sporty hybrid system, the 2024 Accord earned an ALG award in the Midsize Car segment.

CR-V : 6th-generation CR-V combines a sporty and modern interior, and an adventurous, fun-to-drive experience to earn an ALG award in the Compact SUV segment.

Passport: the 2024 Passport offers a top-of class combination of off-road capability and nimble on-road dynamics to win the ALG Midsize SUV 2-Row segment for the 5th year in a row.

SOURCE: Honda