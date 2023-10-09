Honda Indiana Auto Plant marks 15 years of manufacturing in Greensburg

October 9 marks 15th anniversary of automobile production at Honda Indiana Auto Plant

Associates at the Honda Indiana Auto Plant (IAP) today marked the 15th anniversary of automobile production*, by celebrating the past and investing in the students who represent the future of the local community in Greensburg. Honda associates in Indiana have produced more than two million of the company’s most popular models, now including the Honda Civic Hatchback and CR-V, since production began in 2008.

“Our associates represent the heart of what we do here every day at the Indiana Auto Plant,” said Roxanna Metz, plant co-lead, at IAP. “Our success is directly related to their commitment to quality for the customer, and a commitment to safety and the community. I look forward to continuing to build our dreams together in the coming years.”

Community Activities

IAP has been committed to supporting the local community since the plant opened in 2008. This has included associate volunteer opportunities as well as a variety of corporate and social responsibility activities including the Hospital Foundation of Decatur County Healthy Fair and Tee Off Fore’ Tatas event, Decatur County YMCA, the Greensburg Public Library Summer Reading Program, the Decatur County United Fund and the Ripley County Community Foundation Birthday Box program, and many more.

In recognition of the 15-year milestone IAP will host a “thank you” community open house at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, to recognize the 15-year partnership between Honda and the community. The event will kick off with a re-creation of the Honda “H” photo on the

IAP lawn, repeating a photo that members of the local community created after Honda announced plans to build a production facility in Greensburg.

“We are proud to be a member of this community and are excited to open our doors to Honda associates and their families, as well as members of the community,” said Metz. “It is a tremendous point of pride for our team to share what we do every day with our family and friends. This milestone achievement is only possible because of their support and we look forward to celebrating together.”

In addition to a complimentary lunch, attendees will be able to tour the manufacturing facility, and ask questions of associates, learn about employment opportunities, get a close look at Honda products like the Indiana-made Civic Hatchback and CR-V, the sporty Civic Type-R and learn more about Hoosier racing heritage, with a Honda-powered IndyCar race machine.

During the month of October, IAP also will utilize the 15-year anniversary to share the Honda Engineering Roadshow with local students, an initiative that delivers hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) kits called Engineering Learning Lunchboxes to students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Oct. 14: IAP associates will distribute kits to patrons of Gleaners Food Bank in Indianapolis, while also assisting with the food pantry’s drive-through distribution.

Oct. 26: IAP associates will distribute kits to local students at North and South Decatur.

Each Learning Lunchbox contains 10 hours of STEAM content and provides five engineering-focused learning activities showcasing the diversity of STEAM careers at modern manufacturing companies like Honda. The program aims to inspire and educate youth and families about the many facets of engineering, including aerospace, chemical, electrical and structural engineering.

“Our associates have built a strong culture of giving back to the community,” said Shuji Onizawa, plant co-lead, at IAP. “It is our responsibility to positively contribute to our communities.”

SOURCE: Honda