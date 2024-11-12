Hitachi Rail and Hitachi Energy combine to deliver ultrafast charging for electric buses in Vicenza

Hitachi Rail and Hitachi Energy will combine to supply the Grid-eMotion Flash charging system for electric buses on the Red LAM line of the city of Vicenza, Italy

Hitachi Rail and Hitachi Energy will combine to supply the Grid-eMotion Flash charging system for electric buses on the Red LAM line of the city of Vicenza, Italy. The solution will support rapid charging of electric buses on the new local public transport network connecting the west with the east of the city, and is part of the works related to the Vicenza Crossing of the Verona-Padova High Speed line.

The project of the AV Verona-Padova line was commissioned by RFI to the IRICAVDUE Consortium (General Contractor), which includes Hitachi Rail, Partecipazioni Italia, Webuild Italia, Lamaro Appalti and Fintecna. The line will be over 10 km long with 36 stops, 10 of which – together with the terminals – will be equipped with Hitachi Energy’s innovative Grid-eMotion Flash ultrafast charging system.

Grid-eMotion technology delivers the complete recharging of vehicles in less than 4 minutes at the end of the line and in less than 20 seconds at stops, without affecting the schedules and speed of the transport service. This is possible thanks to the intelligent pantograph positioned on the roof of the bus, which is able to immediately connect autonomously to the charging infrastructure. Thanks to the positioning of the batteries, also located on the roof of the vehicle, the new buses will be able to maximise the total area available for passengers. The system will deliver a transport capacity of up to 1,500 passengers per hour in each direction.

Grid-eMotion Flash technology represents an optimal solution to minimize the transports environmental impact while maximizing the level and flexibility of the service.

The new contract underlines Hitachi’s ability to present itself on the market as an integrated player capable of offering solutions that require synergies of different technologies and businesses. The commitment and collaboration of several Hitachi Group companies to deliver the project demonstrates the synergies that make Hitachi a complete and integrated partner for the development of complex and transversal projects.

“Providing cities with integrated, efficient and sustainable public transport systems is one of Hitachi Rail’s core objectives” – comments Domenico Lanciotto, General Manager of Italy, Central, Eastern & Southern Europe & Latin America – LoB Rail Control Hitachi Rail. “Our new One Hitachi technological solution for flash charging for the electric bus network represents an important milestone for mobility in Vicenza. The completion of the project will allow citizens and tourists to have greater connections with high-speed and interregional rail lines, supporting greater use of sustainable public transport for medium and long distance journeys.”

“Together with Hitachi Rail we will provide Vicenza with a modern urban transport infrastructure, with more efficient and emission-free vehicles,” said Filippo Passante, Grid Integration Operating Unit Manager of Hitachi Energy in Italy. “The electrification of the public transport system can help reduce carbon emissions, traffic and noise pollution in the metropolitan area, helping to improve the quality of life of citizens. All this without affecting the travel times and frequency of the vehicles. As a cutting-edge technology leader, we collaborate with customers and partners to enable a sustainable energy future, for today’s generations and those to come”.

Grid-eMotion solutions are already operational or under development in Australia, Canada, India, the Middle East, the United States and in some European countries, such as Switzerland, Sweden, Germany, Ireland, and France. The first solution in Italy will be implemented in Genoa, on the Valbisagno line, as part of the 4 Axes of Force project. With this technology, several million hours of service have already been delivered to these countries, allowing the daily transport of millions of passengers.

SOURCE: Hitachi