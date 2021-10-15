Hino and REE win European Product Design Award for Top Design for Society

The European Product Design award was awarded to Hino and REE based on the value of the next-generation commercial mobility solution to be jointly developed by the companies

Hino Motors and REE Automotive, an innovator in e-mobility, were awarded top winners in the European Product Design Award in the ‘Design for Society’ category.

In April 2021, Hino and REE signed a business alliance agreement and are working together to realize their shared vision of “providing new value to society through next-generation commercial mobility.” The European Product Design award was awarded to Hino and REE based on the value of the next-generation commercial mobility solution to be jointly developed by the companies.

The next-generation commercial mobility solution will be comprised of a modular EV platform ‘Powered by REE’ that will carry a customized Mobility Service Module on top that can carry passengers, goods, and deliver services. The specialized EV chassis that will be jointly developed by Hino and REE will leverage proprietary REEcorner™ technology, which packs critical vehicle components into a single system positioned between the wheel and the chassis. The solution will have a low-floor, fully-flat design that flexibly meets diverse customers’ needs and supports autonomous driving.

The Mobility Service Module can be easily detached from the EV platform and once detached can serve as an independent, stand-alone unit, making services and goods easily accessible to society, leaving the platform to be operated separately and continue on its next mission. By utilizing mobility-driven data, this will not only be applied toward Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) and delivery segments but this modular design could also offer solutions for completely new applications.

Hino’s and REE’s next-generation electric commercial mobility solutions will be geared to improve quality of life on a global scale by lowering carbon emissions, minimizing strain on infrastructure, reducing congestion and allowing companies to allocate resources better.

Hardware prototypes of the solution are expected by FY 2022 and the two companies will work in parallel on evaluating business models, engaging potential customers and conducting demonstrations.

“Hino is delighted to have won this prestigious award together with our valued partner REE Automotive,” said Hino lead designer Seiichi Yamaguchi. “Together we are going to provide new value to society through next-generation commercial mobility. With the flat chassis and the detachable Mobility Service Module, services and contents themselves become mobile. By driving change in our lives and communities through our solution, we aim to realize prosperous and sustainable societies where people can connect with communities to create a cycle of happiness.”

“Hino is one of the world’s largest leading truck manufacturers and, together, we’re committed to bringing new value to society and reducing the carbon footprint,” said Ahishay Sardes, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of REE. “We are honored that our design collaboration has been recognized with this award, as our REEcorner™ and control technology and fully-flat platform enable multiple new applications for modular commercial electric vehicles – helping us progress toward a zero-emissions future.”

Hino’s Contribution toward realizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Hino has taken on multifaced solutions as value provision to the customers and society by addressing the four goals together with the targets of,1) zero fatal traffic accidents with Hino vehicles, 2) significant CO2 emissions reductions, 3) support for the development of our customers’ business, and 4) further streamlining the flow of people and goods, in order to achieve a prosperous and livable, sustainable society where people and goods can move freely safely and efficiently.

This case will contribute to realizing the SDGs targets as follows through the activities with our partners that have the same dreams.

Realizing a society in which people and goods can get to where they need to go safely, reliably and in an optimum manner with environmental responsibility

We seek to achieve a prosperous and livable, sustainable society through zero fatal traffic accidents with Hino vehicles, significant CO2 emissions reductions, and further streamlining the flow of people and goods.

Minimizing environmental impact in each step of the truck and bus business

Under Hino Environmental Challenge 2050 (hino-global.com) we seek to minimize our environmental impact that truck and bus affect to the earth through various environmental initiatives covering prevention of global warming, resource circulation, and biodiversity conservation.

Developing partners that have the same dreams (Providing solutions to societal issues by bringing together all the competencies)

In addition to our collaboration with the Toyota Group, we aggressively pursues the creation of partnerships with like-minded organizations and provides solutions to societal issues.

SOURCE: Hino