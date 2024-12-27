Hesai selected as lidar supplier for major Chinese automakers, achieving over 100 automotive design wins

Hesai Technology, the global leader in automotive lidar technology, today announced that it has secured design wins for over 10 series production vehicle models from 3 of China’s top 5 automakers

Hesai Technology, the global leader in automotive lidar technology, today announced that it has secured design wins for over 10 series production vehicle models from 3 of China’s top 5 automakers*. Along with recent design wins from Great Wall Motor and Changan Motor, Hesai has earned more than 100 design wins across 21 automotive OEMs.

The 3 automakers include an industry giant with millions of annual deliveries, a leading automaker with top sales in both Chinese and overseas markets, and a well-known automaker with multiple best-selling brands and global footprint. All 3 design wins cover a wide range of vehicle brands and models. Many of these models, featuring Hesai’s ultra-compact high-performance lidar ATX, are expected to launch in 2025.

Hesai’s ATX lidar offers powerful performance in a compact form, empowering advanced assisted driving functions. Since its release in April this year, Hesai’s ATX has been selected for mass production vehicles by numerous leading automakers including top new energy vehicle companies and leading European and American OEMs’ joint ventures in China. The ATX will enter mass production in the first quarter of 2025, with multiple companies incorporating it into standard configuration for mass production models in 2025.

With the mass production of Hesai’s ATX, economies of scale will continue to grow. Going forward, Hesai will leverage its strengths in vertical integration and strong in-house manufacturing to maintain industry leadership and achieve rapid growth.

*The top 5 here refers to China domestic brands, excluding joint ventures

