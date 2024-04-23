HERE Technologies releases fourth Annual Sustainability Report

Report highlights strategic ESG initiatives and progress toward net-zero target validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced its fourth Annual Sustainability Report, reaffirming the company’s actions and commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

The 2023 Sustainability Report highlights HERE’s fundamental ESG initiatives that have been embedded in the company’s corporate strategy and business operations. In 2023, HERE took action and achieved results across a range of its ESG objectives, including how partners and customers leverage the HERE location platform to build innovative solutions aimed at decarbonizing the transportation industry.

The Report also summarizes how HERE made significant progress during 2023 towards its net-zero emission target; strengthened its data security and privacy-by-design capabilities for customers; expanded employee workplace inclusion, diversity and community give back initiatives; and fortified company policies on ethical sourcing and supply chain best practices.

“As a global company, HERE Technologies recognizes the fundamental need to implement and encourage sustainable practices across our business operations, and we have taken steps forward as showcased in our 2023 Sustainability Report,” said Denise Doyle, Chief Data Officer and Sustainability Executive Sponsor at HERE Technologies. “Moreover, with partnerships pivotal to progress, we recognize the important role that location-based services play in our customers’ sustainability efforts and how goods, people and services are moved more efficiently.”

Highlights from HERE Technologies’ 2023 Sustainability Report include:

Developing sustainability-focused location products. HERE remains at the forefront of sustainable transportation initiatives. The company in 2023 continued its collaboration across the globe with public sector agencies on traffic management, alongside its work with leading passenger and commercial vehicle makers and mobility providers, to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). Last year, HERE proudly continued its innovative work with logistics and parcel delivery companies to optimize route planning – across the first, middle and last-mile – reducing fuel consumption and emissions. This year’s report highlights partnerships with industry leaders such as Continental, IVECO, Murata Manufacturing, Iteris and Bettermile, which underscores HERE’s commitment to facilitating more sustainable operations in the transportation sector.

Fostering road safety and the EV transition. HERE remains unwavering in its pledge to improve road safety. In 2023, a key initiative focused on supporting the adoption of Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) systems in the European Union (EU) by providing accurate speed limit data to automakers worldwide. By prioritizing safety and sustainability, HERE is helping to build a more resilient transportation environment.

In 2023, HERE launched an interactive index that shows the developing state of EV demand and infrastructure readiness across the US and Europe. Developed in collaboration with SBD Automotive, a global automotive research firm, the HERE-SBD Automotive EV Index provides an in-depth and historical analysis of EV infrastructure.

Progress towards net-zero emissions. HERE is making important strides towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2035. In 2023, the company’s science-based reduction targets, ongoing measurement and verification processes were validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company intends to be net-zero across all emissions scopes by 2050 and commits to a net-zero goal (90% absolute reductionfrom 2019 levels) for Scopes 1 and 2 by 2035 – a full 15 years earlier than its approved target. Overall, HERE is ahead of its SBTi targets, with a 47% reduction in emissions across all scopes since 2019. However, the company recognizes the urgency of the work to decarbonize. In 2023, HERE began sourcing 100% renewable energy for office operations, including its sites located in Germany, Finland and Amsterdam, with more locations to come.

Achieving data security and privacy-by-design. The company maintains a steadfast commitment to privacy-by-design. HERE has demonstrated adherence to data security protocols to exceed customer and regulatory requirements, with an industry-leading compliance program, including ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 27017/18, SOC 2 Type 2, GDPR attestation and additional sector-specific certifications. In 2023, HERE achieved the Health Information Trust Alliance Common Security Framework (HITRUST CSF) certification and TISAX Level 3 certification, demonstrating our commitment to upholding the highest levels of security and privacy.

Strengthening ethical sourcing and workforce diversity. In 2023, the HERE Supplier Code of Conduct was strengthened to include a wider range of sustainability requirements. The HERE Sustainable Sourcing Program also continued its evolution, with enhanced verification protocols ensuring suppliers’ adherence to the Program and overall sustainable business practices. As a global company with business operations in more than 40 countries, the report also shines a spotlight on HERE’s dedication to fostering an inclusive workforce rich in diversity.

For more information on HERE Technologies’ sustainability initiatives and to access the full 2023 Sustainability Report, please visit https://www.here.com/about/sustainability.

SOURCE: HERE Technologies