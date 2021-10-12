HERE introduces global movement data service for advanced mobility analytics

HERE Probe Data addresses the growing need from companies, transport agencies and cities to better understand mobility patterns for decision making

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced HERE Probe Data, a new data service delivering insights on how road users and vehicles move across the transportation network.

The service addresses the growing demand from public transport agencies, cities, and companies across the automotive and transport and logistics industries, to better understand road-centric mobility patterns. HERE Probe Data use cases include:

Improved traffic management and congestion planning based on microscopic traffic analysis;

Enhanced air quality management and smarter street lighting;

Improved infrastructure and city planning by modelling seasonal and historical movement and route patterns;

Optimized traffic signal timing for congestion flow management; and

Enhanced predictive guidance for in-vehicle infotainment and Advanced Driving Assistance Systems based on seasonal and historical traffic, speeds and route patterns.

“Nothing in recent history has had a more profound impact on global mobility patterns than the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns, remote working and various restrictions impacted the movement of people and led to a decrease in vehicle traffic and congestion all over the world,” said Jørgen Behrens, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at HERE Technologies. “With that in mind, companies and cities need access to accurate and detailed movement data to better plan infrastructure and manage traffic in a post-pandemic setting. With HERE Probe Data we can help make mobility and city life safer, cleaner and more sustainable.”

HERE Probe Data comprises of billions of GPS data points from vehicles on the road that HERE gathers every day, leveraging over 150 different probe data providers. This includes anonymized, near-real-time and historical data. Each data point includes information about date, latitude and longitude, direction and speed. To protect privacy, the data from each vehicle is artificially broken to avoid linking to individuals, trip origins or destinations.

HERE Probe Data is available in more than 30 countries. It will soon be available as a subscription service on the HERE Marketplace.

HERE Probe Data was recently used in a joint pilot project from Bosch, Transport for London (TfL) and HERE to measure and improve air quality in the London Borough of Lambeth by reducing traffic congestion.

