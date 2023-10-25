H2X Global and KTM unveil revolutionary hydrogen van prototype

Hydrogen Professional Van/Darling Van prototype unveiled for the first time

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle manufacturer H2X Global, in partnership with global automotive engineering firm KTM Technologies GmbH unveiled their groundbreaking Hydrogen Professional Van prototype at the recent Body Engineering Days Conference.

The partnership involves the two companies working together to develop innovative solutions for strong lightweight vehicle bodies.

The conference was attended by more than 180 automotive industry experts representing leading vehicle manufacturers including BMW, Tesla, Honda, and many other OEMs and suppliers.

The unveiling of the Hydrogen Professional Van prototype, presented by KTM on behalf of H2X Global, captured attendees’ undivided attention, sparking strong interest and in-depth discussions. The unanimous sentiment among attendees was that H2X Global’s concept offered a “refreshing” perspective within the automotive industry, particularly for professional drivers.

H2X Global is currently in discussions with a key supplier who will verify and validate H2X Global’s current project status, emphasizing their expertise in roll-forming T4/T6 aluminum sheets, a pivotal element in the manufacturing process.

Chris Reitz, Chief Design Officer and Co-Founder of H2X Global stated “H2X Global remains steadfast in its commitment to redefining sustainable transportation solutions, with a dedicated focus on hydrogen-powered vehicles tailored to professional drivers’ unique needs. The overwhelming response at Body Engineering Days underscores the industry’s acknowledgement of H2X Global’s pivotal role in pioneering hydrogen mobility solutions”,

Andy Schuhmacher, Technical Project Manager for KTM Technologies stated” KTM is thrilled to have collaborated with H2X Global on the unveiling of the Hydrogen Professional Van prototype at the Body Engineering Days conference. This partnership has allowed us to witness firsthand the innovative vision and dedication of H2X Global in pioneering hydrogen-powered solutions for the automotive industry. As a company committed to pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering, KTM recognizes the immense potential of hydrogen technology in creating environmentally friendly and groundbreaking vehicles.

