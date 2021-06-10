GWM and CATL signs a 10-year long-term strategic cooperation agreement

On June 2, Great Wall Motor Company Limited and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. officially signed a 10-year long-term strategic cooperation framework agreement at Baoding HAVAL Technology Center

On June 2, Great Wall Motor Company Limited (hereinafter referred to as “GWM”) and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “CATL”) officially signed a 10-year long-term strategic cooperation framework agreement at Baoding HAVAL Technology Center. Jack Wei, Chairman of GWM, and Zeng Yuqun, Chairman of CATL attended the signing ceremony. Cui Kai, Vice President of GWM, and Zhu Wei, Executive President of CATL’s Domestic Passenger Vehicle Business Division signed the agreement on behalf of both parties.

According to the Agreement, GWM and CATL will take advantage of their own strengths and in-depth mutual cooperation to improve the level of linkage between supply and demand, create an efficient and collaborative competitive advantage, promote the scientific and technological progress of new energy vehicles, and help to achieve the goals of “peak carbon dioxide emissions” and “carbon neutral”. Before signing the Agreement, both parties met and reached a deep consensus on promoting the implementation of the strategic cooperation agreement.

As early as 2016, GWM and CATL have begun the cooperative development of models. Since then, both parties have launched all-round technical R&D and supply cooperation in multiple brands such as HAVAL, WEY and ORA. This long-term strategic cooperation is deepened and upgraded on the basis of many years of cooperation between both parties.

As a world-renowned SUV and pickup manufacturer, GWM is accelerating the transformation to a global mobility technology company and continuously creating value for users. At present, GWM has more than 10 million users, with a sales volume of more than 1 million units for five consecutive years. Its five major brands, HAVAL, WEY, ORA, GWM Pickup and TANK, continue to maintain the dominant position in the market segment. In the field of new energy, GWM, relying on three major technical brands, synchronously develops the models of EV, HEV, PHEV and hydrogen energy.

As a world-leading battery R&D and manufacturing company, CATL is committed to replacing the fixed and mobile energy systems dominated by traditional fossil energy with the high-efficiency power system of advanced batteries, wind energy, solar energy and water energy and other renewable energy sources, and taking electrification + intellectualization as the core to realize the integrated innovation of market applications.

At present, the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial reform is booming, and the electrification and intellectualization have become the development trend of the automobile industry. Both parties’ powerful combination and long-term strategic cooperation relationship will achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, and jointly promote the high-quality development of the new energy vehicle industry.

SOURCE: GWM