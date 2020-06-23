GWM and BMW Group worked together to push the construction of the spotlight automotive factory

On June 20, 2020, the Spotlight Automotive Factory, jointly invested by GWM and BMW Group, started it construction in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu province, and the project is progressing smoothly as planned. Against the severe challenges of COVID-19, the Spotlight Automotive Project has taken another solid step forward, which fully reflects the commitment of both parties to win-win cooperation and their confidence in the Chinese market and the future of new energy vehicles.

Spotlight Automotive is a joint venture established by GWM and BMW Group with a total investment of RMB 5.1 billion yuan and a standard annual production capacity of 160,000 units. In July 2018, witnessed by leaders of China and Germany, the two parties officially signed the Joint Venture Contract, and decided to establish Spotlight Automotive in the form of 50:50 joint venture. The name “Spotlight Automotive” implies brightness, glory, cleanliness, energy and speed, and represents the corporate vision of creating a new pattern of new energy automobile industry. At the end of 2019, the company was officially incorporated.

“Joint R&D and serving global customers” is what sets this project apart. Based on their R&D capabilities and resources, the parties will conduct joint R&D and production of pure electric vehicles, including the MINI pure electric vehicles and new products of GWM. In the future, different products will be divided into sales and service networks by brand.

Zhao Guoqing, Chairman of Spotlight Automotive, said: “With the strong support of the local government, we started the construction of Spotlight Automotive Factory in response to the national call of ‘ensuring production and promoting growth’, demonstratingour confidence in the future development of the national economy. We are looking forward to our cooperation to create the new business model of ‘joint R&D, Made in China and serving global customers’.”

Jochen Goller, President and CEO of BMW Greater China and Director of Spotlight Automotive, said: “Despite the difficulties caused by the global epidemic of COVID-19, both sides have decided to continue with the investment plan based on our confidence in the long-term sound development of the Chinese market. Thanks to China’s successful containment of the epidemic, as well as the continuous care and support of the Zhangjiagang Municipal Government for the Spotlight Automotive Project, both sides has taken an important step forward in the construction of the Spotlight Automotive Factory.”

Based on the concept of “intensive land use, intelligent manufacturing, energy conservation and environmental protection”, and focusing on “building global quality”, Spotlight Automotive Factory will carry out product R&D, process plan and the construction of factory simultaneously. With new technologies and making scientific layout planning, each process plant will fully integrate the advanced manufacturing philosophy of GWM and BMW Group and apply the international cutting-edge production technology and quality management system. Once completed, the Factory will become a benchmark factory that truly meets with global regulations and market requirements. The groundbreaking of the Spotlight Automotive Factory in Zhangjiagang is a solid step taken by GWM and BMW Group to make closer cooperation.

