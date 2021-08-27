Mobileye and ZEEKR expand partnership to enable future of cars

New Mobileye agreement brings cutting-edge ADAS to premium global electric vehicle-maker

Mobileye, an Intel company, is expanding its global influence in the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) industry with a new partnership with ZEEKR, the global premium electric mobility technology brand from Geely Holding Group. Together, Mobileye and ZEEKR will introduce the world’s most highly advanced safety technology available in the market for advanced, intelligent vehicles.

As part of the long-term agreement, Mobileye will work with ZEEKR to create advanced ADAS systems with increasingly sophisticated capabilities for a variety of ZEEKR models. The collaboration will begin with the launch of ZEEKR vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021 featuring Mobileye® SuperVision™, a full-stack ADAS solution powered by two EyeQ5® system-on-chip (SoC) devices processing data from 11 cameras. The two companies also plan to collaborate further on a next-generation system powered by six EyeQ5 SoCs to deliver a new standard for a comprehensive ADAS experience. It is expected to make its global debut as soon as 2023.

“ZEEKR’s powerful vision for the future of driving make them an ideal partner to Mobileye,” said Prof. Amnon Shashua, co-founder and CEO of Mobileye and senior vice president of Intel. “By working closely together, we have an exciting opportunity to reach a new level of excellence in ADAS, bringing to market what will be the industry’s most state-of-the-art, full-feature system.”

The collaboration follows an equity investment in ZEEKR by Intel Capital.

SOURCE: Intel