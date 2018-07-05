Groupe PSA and Inria create an OpenLab dedicated to artificial intelligence

Increasing efficiency and reliability of the results acquired by artificial intelligence methods for automotive applications use is one of the main research challenge of the OpenLab

A dozen topics will be covered over a 4 years period

Groupe PSA and Inria today announced the creation of an OpenLab dedicated to artificial intelligence. The studied areas will include autonomous and intelligent vehicles, mobility services, manufacturing, design development tools, the design itslelf and digital marketing as well as quality and finance.

“Artificial intelligence will quickly become an efficiency factor for the group. The OpenLab will work on artificial intelligence algorithms enabling autonomous vehicles to drive in complex environments for example. It will also work on predictive maintenance, powertrain design optimisation and the modelling of complex systems such as cities, to offer mobility services adapted to people’s needs” said Carla Gohin, Groupe PSA’s Vice President for Research and Advanced Engineering.

Isabelle Ryl, Inria Managing Director, Inria Transfer and Industrial Partnerships “The digital transformation of the automotive sector lead to the emergence of a lot of research topics, especially in artificial intelligence. Inria’s project teams will participate in this OpenLab bringing their high-level algorithmic expertise as part of a fruitful dialogue with Groupe PSA’s experts on all the identified topics. ”

This OpenLab ensures the synergy of PRAIRIE Institute[1]. The results of the fundamental research led by the Institute will stimulate research into topics that are applicable to the automotive industry.

The AI OpenLab adds to a global network of 18 existing facilities for Groupe PSA, with 12 in France, four in China, one in Brazil and one in Morocco. As research facilities, OpenLabs pool together teams and experimental resources from Groupe PSA and its partner laboratories, in line with Groupe PSA’s Open Innovation policy and its StelLab[2] network, created in 2010 to encourage scientific discussion.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.