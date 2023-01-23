GRIDSERVE welcomes first ORA Funky Cat as UK deliveries begin

GWM ORA UK has kickstarted first customer handovers in 2023

After a successful media launch in Q4 2022, GWM ORA UK has started to facilitate first customer handovers of the ORA Funky Cat First Edition. GRIDSERVE is one of the first businesses to receive an ORA Funky Cat for use at its Electric Forecourt® in Braintree, where the vehicle will be offered to customers to test drive on an ongoing basis.

The vehicle was delivered by one of GWM ORA UK’s first retail partners, Lookers Braintree, which operates one of the first Solus sites in the UK for the GWM ORA brand.

GRIDSERVE will play a big part in helping us raise awareness this year by running an ORA Funky Cat from their amazing facility in Braintree, and later in Norwich, for customers to test drive. We’re really pleased with the strong level of interest in ORA Funky Cat so far and our focus for Q1 2023 is building and supporting our retailer network in-line with customer demand. Toby Marshall, Managing Director, GWM ORA UK

Braintree Electric Forecourt® is a complete EV experience destination with an EV showroom, brand agnostic EV gurus on hand to discuss charging, leasing and EV test drives. The ORA Funky Cat is now available to lease by GRIDSERVE Car Leasing from £420.25* a month with three months free charging included on all leases.

We’re delighted to take delivery of our brand new ORA Funky Cat. We look forward to offering customers the chance to test drive this exciting new EV, alongside a host of the latest brands throughout 2023 and beyond. We continue to strengthen our Test, Lease, Charge offering with the most sought-after electric vehicles on the market. Robert Buckland, Sales and Operations Director for GRIDSERVE Car Leasing

As a very highly specified launch vehicle, ORA Funky Cat First Edition comes equipped with features like: Adaptive & lane Centring Cruise Control, 360 Degree Cameras, Voice Assistant, LED Headlights, 18” Alloy Wheels, Wireless Phone Charging and Electric Front Seats. ORA Funky Cat First Edition will start with a competitive price of £31,995, available with a 48kWh battery offering a WLTP range of up to 193 miles.

To offer complete peace of mind, the vehicle will be backed by a very comprehensive 5-year vehicle, unlimited mileage warranty with cover on the battery for 8-years or 100,000 miles. Service intervals are in-line with best-in-class competitors, scheduled every 2 years or 18,000 miles, whichever comes first.

GWM ORA also recently announced that ORA Funky Cat has achieved best-in-class results in the ‘Small Family Car’ category as part of Euro NCAP safety tests.

In addition, ORA Funky Cat comes equipped with comprehensive charging capability with Type 2 single-phase AC and three-phase AC charging as standard. Funky Cat First Edition also features DC rapid charging and come equipped with a CCS socket as standard.

The ORA Funky Cat First Edition is available now in a choice of four colour variations, informed by the GWM ORA community in a poll last year. As standard, the vehicle will be presented with a Nebula green exterior paint finish and a black interior, customers can also opt to upgrade to a Starry black metallic exterior paint. Additionally, Mars red (red & beige interior) and Aurora green (green & beige interior) variations are also available for additional cost and feature a black or white contrasting roof.

SOURCE: GRIDSERVE