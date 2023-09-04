Greater tire energy efficiency in urban traffic: Conti CityPlus concept tire premieres at IAA Mobility

At IAA Mobility in Munich, Germany, Continental has unveiled its new tire concept Conti CityPlus. This state-of-the-art tire technology increases the total energy efficiency of a tire by up to 10 percent. The results are lower CO 2 emissions from passenger cars with combustion engines and longer driving ranges for electric vehicles. This was achieved by optimizing the tire behavior during stop-and-go traffic in urban driving situations, increasing the range of passenger cars by up to 3 percent as a result. This correspondents to savings of 0.6 kWh per 100 kilometers for electric vehicles.

At the IAA Mobility, Continental will also be presenting the most sustainable series tire ever seen in the industry: Continental’s UltraContact NXT. With up to 65 percent renewable, recycled and ISCC PLUS mass balance certified materials, it has the highest share of sustainable materials ever seen in a production tire. All of its 19 sizes were awarded the highest EU tire label ratings for wet grip, pass-by noise and rolling resistance. Both tires exemplify the holistic approach that Continental – as a premium tire manufacturer – is pursuing to become the most progressive tire company when it comes to sustainability.

“We have set ourselves ambitious sustainability goals. At IAA we present the latest technological advances exemplifying our immense material competence. The Conti CityPlus technology reduces the total energy consumption of a tire. We see great potential, especially for electric vehicles, where every kilometer of range counts,” says Klaus Kreipe, who heads Continental Tires’ original equipment business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). He adds: “The UltraContact NXT is the most sustainable series tire to date. It combines a high proportion of sustainable materials with maximum safety and performance.”