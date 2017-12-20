GMB welcomes European court ruling that Uber is a transport company

Uber has consistently denied it is a transport company in UK courts

GMB, the drivers’ union, has welcomed a ruling from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) this morning that Uber is a transport company and not a digital service as the company had argued.

In its ruling, the ECJ said that a service whose purpose was “to connect, by means of a smartphone application and for remuneration, non-professional drivers using their own vehicle with persons who wish to make urban journeys” must be classified as “a service in the field of transport” in EU law.

The verdict comes after Transport for London (TfL) deemed Uber unfit to run a taxi service and refused to renew its licence in September.

Its licence ran out in October, but the company can continue to operate in London as it is attempting to appeal.

Yesterday GMB was granted permission to participate in Uber’s attempted appeal against TfL’s decision, ensuring drivers’ voices will be heard in the process.

Tim Roache, GMB General Secretary said:

“GMB welcomes this decision which confirms that Uber is, as we have always said, a transport company.

“We now want to see sensible regulation being applied to Uber and all drivers to ensure worker and public safety, and a level playing field for all our driver members.

“No doubt TfL will be reviewing this decision closely when they consider GMB member driver evidence in Uber’s current license appeal.”

